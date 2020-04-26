Subscribe

Newspaper carrier wounded in early morning shooting in northwest Santa Rosa

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2020, 11:33AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Police are searching for the person who shot a newspaper deliveryman in a neighborhood of northwest Santa Rosa early Sunday morning.

The deliveryman, a carrier for The Press Democrat, was shot while in his car on his route. He was hit by gunfire in his foot, according to an account relayed by family members to Press Democrat representatives.

Santa Rosa police received the report of a gunshot victim just before 4:30 a.m. and responded to the 7-11 on West Steele Lane.

They found the man sitting in his car in the convenience store’s parking lot. The victim had been shot “in a lower extremity,” said Sgt. Justin Farrington, who described the wound as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he’d been in the area of Natasha Court, off Marlow Drive, when he encountered the suspect. After a confrontation, the suspect shot at the victim, then fled the scene.

The victim then drove .7 miles to 7-11, where he dialed 911. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect has not been located. Detectives from the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident. Farrington could not say Sunday whether investigators suspect the attack was gang-related, otherwise targeted or a case of mistaken identity.

Police did not disclose the victim’s name and withheld other details because the investigation is still ongoing, Farrington said. The Press Democrat is withholding the name of the victim at this time.

“We are deeply relieved that he was not more seriously injured, and that he and his family are home and safe,” said Troy Niday, chief operations officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat. “We continue to monitor the situation to make sure it is safe to deliver newspapers in the area going forward.”

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can telephone the Violent Crimes Unit at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine