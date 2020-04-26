Newspaper carrier wounded in early morning shooting in northwest Santa Rosa

Police are searching for the person who shot a newspaper deliveryman in a neighborhood of northwest Santa Rosa early Sunday morning.

The deliveryman, a carrier for The Press Democrat, was shot while in his car on his route. He was hit by gunfire in his foot, according to an account relayed by family members to Press Democrat representatives.

Santa Rosa police received the report of a gunshot victim just before 4:30 a.m. and responded to the 7-11 on West Steele Lane.

They found the man sitting in his car in the convenience store’s parking lot. The victim had been shot “in a lower extremity,” said Sgt. Justin Farrington, who described the wound as non-life-threatening.

The victim told police he’d been in the area of Natasha Court, off Marlow Drive, when he encountered the suspect. After a confrontation, the suspect shot at the victim, then fled the scene.

The victim then drove .7 miles to 7-11, where he dialed 911. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect has not been located. Detectives from the police department’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the incident. Farrington could not say Sunday whether investigators suspect the attack was gang-related, otherwise targeted or a case of mistaken identity.

Police did not disclose the victim’s name and withheld other details because the investigation is still ongoing, Farrington said. The Press Democrat is withholding the name of the victim at this time.

“We are deeply relieved that he was not more seriously injured, and that he and his family are home and safe,” said Troy Niday, chief operations officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat. “We continue to monitor the situation to make sure it is safe to deliver newspapers in the area going forward.”

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can telephone the Violent Crimes Unit at 707-543-3590.

