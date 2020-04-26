Police: SWAT team called after man fires gunshots in Santa Rosa neighborhood

A SWAT team was called and a man arrested after shots were fired at a Santa Rosa residence early Sunday morning.

Santa Rosa police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Ripley Street at 12:35 a.m. after a suspect fired multiple rounds from a handgun. Ripley Street, south of Santa Rosa High School, runs Armory Drive and Mendocino Avenue on the east side of Highway 101.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a man who told them he’d heard “an escalating verbal disturbance” inside a nearby residence, according to a police report. After arming himself with a baseball bat, the man knocked on the door of the residence, informed the occupants that he would call the police if they did not stop arguing.

The suspect, 27-year-old Jacob Lockhart of Santa Rosa, opened the door while holding a firearm, police said. Lockhart threatened to shoot the neighbor if he came to the residence again, police reported. As the victim walked away, Lockhart fired several rounds, at which point the victim fled, according to Santa Rosa police Sgt. Brenda Harrington.

It’s not clear whether the suspect fired at the victim, who was not struck by gunfire. There were no signs of property damage from the gunshots, said Harrington.

Patrol officers set up a perimeter in the area, just east of Armory Drive, and evacuated some surrounding residents. Members of the department’s SWAT and hostage negotiating teams were called to the scene. After they spent several hours attempting to contact Lockhart by phone and bullhorn, he exited the residence about 5 a.m., and was detained without incident.

During a subsequent search, detectives located two firearms inside the residence, one of which was believed to be the gun used in the incident, Harrington confirmed. The other was an illegal assault rifle.

Lockhart was booked for negligent discharge of a firearm, making terroristic threats, and possession of an assault weapon. He was also booked for an outstanding warrant out of Sacramento County for driving under the influence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the department’s Violent Crimes Investigations Team at (707) 543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88