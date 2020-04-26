Subscribe

Teenage cyclist suffers minor injuries in reported Windsor hit-and-run

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 26, 2020, 4:45PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Windsor teenager suffered minor injuries Thursday when she was struck by a pickup truck while riding her bike in a crosswalk.

The driver did not stop. His truck was “bright blue” and older — possibly a Toyota Tacoma or Ford Ranger from the 1990s or early 2000s, said Allison Goodwin, whose daughter was hit.

The young woman, a 16-year-old sophomore at Windsor High, was riding with her 11-year-old sister on Windsor River Road shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. They were traveling east, just about to cross under Highway 101.

The girls were on the sidewalk on the north side of the road. The blue pickup came down the southbound ramp at a high rate of speed, the teen later recalled, before stopping at the light. When the “walking person” signal lit up, the sisters began crossing the intersection. That’s when the 16-year-old, who was trailing her younger sister, was struck on her left leg and hip by the pickup truck, which was turning right on red.

The teenager was knocked to the ground. When the pickup didn’t stop, a motorist in the car behind it honked and waved his arms, said Goodwin, but the pickup accelerated west on Windsor River Road.

Goodwin believes the driver definitely saw her daughter, who recalled that he had signaled for her to go ahead and enter the intersection. While the driver probably didn’t intend to hit her, “he was super impatient, and his timing was off.”

The young woman was taken to the emergency room and X-rays were taken. Doctors at the hospital diagnosed a fractured pelvis, said Goodwin. After reviewing the X-rays, an orthopedic specialist told the family the next day that she might be suffering from a contusion, rather than a fracture.

Goodwin filed a report with Windsor police, who explained that because there are no video cameras trained on that part of the intersection, and because they have no license plate number to work with, their options are limited.

“Right now, we don’t really have anything at all” to go on, Windsor police Sgt. Dylan Fong said on Sunday, citing the “vague” description of the vehicle and the driver.

While her older daughter “seems to be OK,” Allison Goodwin is now more worried about the effect the incident may have on her 11-year-old, who witnessed it. “From an emotional standpoint, it was scary for both of them.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ausmurph88

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine