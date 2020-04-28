Sonoma County health officer to start easing COVID-19-related public restrictions this week

Sonoma County’s health officer on Monday confirmed her intention to begin loosening coronavirus-related public health emergency restrictions this week, beginning with a “soft opening” of local parks and later giving a green light to more construction work and outdoor jobs like landscaping and gardening.

“These are lower risk activities, and that’s why it makes sense from a planning basis to look at those first,” Dr. Sundari Mase said during her daily press briefing.

Mase’s comments about relaxing her March 18 countywide stay-home order that halted most business and industry came the same day six Bay Area counties announced they would extend respective shelter-in-place directives through May, while easing some restrictions. Asked if she would do something similar here regarding timing and specifics, Mase said she is considering “what’s best for our county.”

“There’s an imminent announcement,” she said. “But we’re still looking at what will be the best way in terms of an end date or not and when that would be, if we’re going to have an end date.”

Mase also said Monday new computer projections for local COVID-19 infections, prepared for the county by Imperial College London, could be released on Tuesday. The projections will show the county’s unprecedented stay-at-home order and other public health measures have greatly reduced the opportunity for the virus to spread through Sonoma County, she said.

The county expanded testing over the weekend and for three weeks has been conducting daily tests of close contacts of infected people. Mase said the results of the weekend testing should be released in the next few days. She said 450 health care workers were tested Saturday at a drive-thru testing site in the parking lot of the county public health lab in Santa Rosa.

“I’m really hoping that from this group, we’ll get a good idea of how many cases, if any, of COVID we have in asymptomatic persons,” she said, adding that studies show that up to a third of people with the virus could have no symptoms.