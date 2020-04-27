LONDON - Boris Johnson, perhaps the world's most famous coronavirus patient, was back at work Monday - after spending the worst of Britain's epidemic sidelined, first in self-isolation, then struggling to breathe in the hospital, and later in recovery in the countryside.

Johnson's weeks of illness and recovery first rattled and then bolstered the country. The hashtag #Borisisback was trending on Twitter.

Britons were used to seeing the bombastic, jocular prime minister at news conferences, in the House of Commons and dashing about. But Johnson has been absent for most of the six weeks of strict lockdown that his government ordered.

While he was sick and struggling to get well, more than 20,000 Britons died.

Although aides and colleagues have often stressed that Johnson was "in good spirits" during his illness, the prime minister has conceded that he could have been one of the dead.

Upon his release from the hospital, Johnson admitted that it "could have gone either way" while he was in intensive care. His aides say he was given "oxygen therapy" but never put on a mechanical ventilator.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who served as leader of the country for the last three weeks, said Sunday that his thoughts had always been for Johnson and his family, "particularly when we knew it was touch and go."

The prime minister appeared outside 10 Downing Street on Monday morning and told the country that now is the moment for maximum effort to confront maximum risk. He urged Britons not to lose patience after six weeks of lockdown, but to carry on just a little bit longer.

"This is the biggest single challenge this country has faced since the war, and I no way minimize the continuing problems we face," said Johnson, standing at a lectern in a blue suit and red tie, with his yellow mop of hair as artfully askew as ever.

In his brief speech, Johnson thanked his fellow ministers who stood in while he was away, as well as the people for their "sheer grit and guts."

Johnson began, "I am sorry I have been away from my desk for much longer than I would have liked."

Monday was the first time Britons have seen their prime minister in public since March 26, when he appeared on the steps of 10 Downing Street to applaud National Health Service workers.

In that last public appearance, he was already sick and suffering from a persistent cough and high temperature. The next day, his official spokesman revealed that Johnson had tested positive for the coronavirus.

For 10 days, as Johnson isolated himself in the prime minister's residence at 11 Downing Street, his aides insisted he was continuing to lead the country's response to the virus via telephone call and videoconference. During this time, Johnson broadcast several short videos, in which he looked drained, pale and unwell.

He was getting his meals left on a tray at the door to the apartment - and his pregnant fiancee was also self-isolating, as were Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson's top political adviser, Dominic Cummings, who both were stricken.

The reality is that the prime minister has been largely absent during the worst of the epidemic, the deadliest in modern Britain. Johnson ordered a lockdown for Britain on March 23. Three days later, he tested positive for the virus himself.