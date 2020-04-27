Subscribe

Santa Rosa police still seeking shooter who injured newspaper carrier

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 27, 2020, 10:39AM
Santa Rosa police had made no arrests in the shooting of a Press Democrat newspaper carrier, who was wounded in his foot while delivering papers early Sunday morning in west Santa Rosa.

The carrier was treated and released from the hospital with a grazing wound to his foot, said Troy Niday, chief operations officer of Sonoma Media Investments, which owns The Press Democrat.

“He’ll be fine,” he said. “He’s emotionally shaken up.”

Police did not disclose the victim’s name and withheld other details because the investigation is still ongoing. The Press Democrat is withholding the name of the victim at this time.

Sgt. Brenda Harrington said Monday morning that detectives were continuing to follow up on the case but had nothing new to report.

The carrier told police he’d been in the area of Natasha Court, off Marlow Drive, shortly before 4:30 a.m. when he encountered the suspect. After a confrontation, the suspect shot at the victim, then fled.

He drove himself to the nearby 7-Eleven on West Steele Lane, next to a police substation, and called 911.

Niday said the man, who has special insurance for newspaper carriers, will return to work but on another route. He said it is rare for any confrontation to occur with carriers, particularly with a gun.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community” program for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa police’s Violent Crimes Unit at 707-543-3590.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

