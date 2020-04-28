Sonoma State dorms readied to take in at-risk homeless people amid coronavirus crisis

Private security guards shifted their gaze under shade trees Monday morning near the Sauvignon Village student housing complex at Sonoma State University.

Workers from a fencing company were surrounding the complex with fencing, complete with an opaque barrier. Come Wednesday, the units, long since vacated by students amid the coronavirus crisis, will be home to 35 vulnerable members of the Sonoma County homeless community. Eventually, 150 will call the Rohnert Park campus a temporary home as officials seek to protect at-risk residents from the deadly disease, COVID-19.

“This whole effort is related to COVID-19,” said Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County’s director of health services and interim executive director of the Community Development Commission, the county’s lead homelessness agency. “It’s an opportunity to bring people into safety.”

The SSU campus, chosen this month by the county as a staging ground to assist in the local fight against the pandemic, could house up to 580 people — and more than 700, if needed —for up to five months, in an effort to alleviate any strain on local hospitals and homeless shelters.

The final preparations related to the $5 million agreement between the university and Sonoma County were being put in place Monday.

The deal calls for the campus Recreation Center, across a parking lot to the east of Sauvignon Village, to take in as many as 200 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. The center was already surrounded by fencing Monday. A security guard stood near portable restrooms and a sign-in sheet hung from the chain-link barrier.

Two weeks ago, the California National Guard was called in to set up beds on the gymnasium floor, signaling an unprecedented shift in campus’ role in the pandemic.

But with just one person with COVID-19 hospitalized on Monday, elected leaders in Rohnert Park are questioning the need and raising alarms about sheltering homeless people on campus.

The city put out detailed information on its website following a council meeting Friday where emotions ran high.

“I have some real concerns about what this county is doing at Sonoma State,” Rohnert Park Councilwoman Pam Stafford said during the meeting. “Really, what they’re doing is moving homeless people there. So I just have a lot of questions about when this is over, how do they let homeless people out, do they come into the community?”

Chief among the concerns was the sense, among some on the council, that the move wasn’t properly communicated, and those concerns have made their way to county supervisors, including Shirlee Zane, whose third district takes in the campus.

“I’m going to check up on that,” Zane said. “I was really clear to staff that we need to reach out to neighbors.”

Robinson said she has had Rohnert Park staff on a local homeless task force working through her department’s emergency operations center since April 6. She also disputed the notion that the at-risk residents struggling with homelessness would be left on the streets following the county’s use of the site.

The goal, Robinson said, is to make sure residents have options once the contract runs its course, even if she knows not every resident will accept shelter. Some who will be housed at SSU have been living in existing shelters. Others were on the streets, including in Rohnert Park. All are 65 years old or older, and have underlying health conditions that make them uniquely vulnerable to severe symptoms should they contract the coronavirus.