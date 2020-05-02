Subscribe

Some Sonoma County cosmetologists lament likelihood they won’t be allowed to work for months

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 7:09PM
Updated 1 minute ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Toni Chase was polite but firm: “I’m going to have you step outside.”

Chase, who owns the iBrow Lounge Permanent Cosmetics in Santa Rosa, was greeting a visitor to her salon earlier this week. Chase wanted the visitor to have the same experience her customers will have, when she eventually reopens her business during the age of the coronavirus.

After waiting in their car until Chase calls, giving them the green light to enter, clients will answer a battery of questions about where they’ve recently traveled, with whom they’ve been in contact, and whether they are, or have been ill.

Once those questions are satisfactorily answered, she will scan their forehead with a thermometer. If their temperature is normal, clients will be instructed to wash their hands, then welcomed to sit on a disinfected chair for one of services Chase offers, be it a manicure, or an eyebrow tattoo.

But when will she and many others in the broad cosmetology sector be able to reopen? Chase and her fellow salon owners got unwelcome news early this week, when California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that it would be months, not weeks, before personal service businesses such as nail and hair salons would be permitted to reopen. More disappointing news came Friday when Sonoma County’s top public health official allowed a handful of business sectors to resume and the clear indication was cosmetology was not in the cards for a while.

Chase thinks that’s unreasonable, and that she can safely open her shop now. As licensed cosmetologists and manicurists, she said, “we’ve been trained in sanitation, disinfection and sterilization protocols.”

In full agreement is Danielle Molkenbuhr, owner of the Halo Salon in Santa Rosa, who points out, “When I go in front of the state board to get my license, they’re not looking at how I’m cutting hair. They’re making sure I’m keeping my clients safe, and disinfecting and sanitizing my implements properly.”

Motioning to one of the framed licenses on the wall of her salon, Chase said, “Every year I complete a blood-borne pathogens training,” which she described as similar “to what anybody in the health care field has to do.”

With the addition of a few items of personal protective equipment, “we have the tools and the knowledge to provide safe environments for our clients and ourselves,” she said.

State officials disagree, and have relegated personal services businesses to a higher risk category — along with gyms and in-person religious services — to the third part of the four-stage California reopening plan outlined Tuesday by Newsom. He gave no specific timetable other than saying businesses presenting lower public health risks would be able to restart in weeks, while those like hair and nail salons presenting greater health risks were months from reopening.

In the wake of that news, Chase posted a comment on Newsom’s Facebook page imploring him “not to lump all salons together,” noting that operations like hers only see one client at a time.

Her pleas, however, seem unlikely to sway either the governor or Sonoma County’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, whose relaxed shelter-in-place order unveiled Friday offered scant encouragement for Chase and her peers in the cosmetology and barbering community.

A barber or manicurist, Mase said in a press briefing is in much closer contact with a client than a landscaper “who’s outdoors, doing their own thing and able to be 6 feet away” from the client.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

“Obviously, if you’re cutting hair or doing nails, you’re right next to the person,” Mase said, noting the critical importance of social distancing at least 6 feet from another person other than family members.

The health officer also noted there are still shortages of personal protective equipment. Those items, she said, would be put to better use by health care workers and first responders.

Not every salon owner shares the urgency of Chase and Molkenbuhr. Veronica Passalacqua, co-owner of The Beauty Spot in Santa Rosa, agrees she and her fellow cosmetologists are licensed and well-trained in safety precautions.

But so are nurses and doctors working with COVID-19 patients, she said.

“They’ve got more education about this, and more PPE (personal protective equipment), and they’re getting sick,” Passalacqua said.

She also notes that if a client contracts the coronavirus in her salon, then sues, her insurance carrier will not cover her.

“So it’s risky,” she said.

The first call Passalacqua made, after hearing Newsom put salons like The Beauty Spot into the latter stages of reopening, was to her landlord.

“Hey, we’ve got to chat about this,” she told the landlord. While Passalacqua had a savings cushion equal to two months of her fixed expenses, “I don’t have three or four. I’m not going to be able to pay to keep my salon open when it’s not open.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com.

On Twitter @ausmurph88

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine