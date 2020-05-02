Some Sonoma County cosmetologists lament likelihood they won’t be allowed to work for months

Toni Chase was polite but firm: “I’m going to have you step outside.”

Chase, who owns the iBrow Lounge Permanent Cosmetics in Santa Rosa, was greeting a visitor to her salon earlier this week. Chase wanted the visitor to have the same experience her customers will have, when she eventually reopens her business during the age of the coronavirus.

After waiting in their car until Chase calls, giving them the green light to enter, clients will answer a battery of questions about where they’ve recently traveled, with whom they’ve been in contact, and whether they are, or have been ill.

Once those questions are satisfactorily answered, she will scan their forehead with a thermometer. If their temperature is normal, clients will be instructed to wash their hands, then welcomed to sit on a disinfected chair for one of services Chase offers, be it a manicure, or an eyebrow tattoo.

But when will she and many others in the broad cosmetology sector be able to reopen? Chase and her fellow salon owners got unwelcome news early this week, when California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that it would be months, not weeks, before personal service businesses such as nail and hair salons would be permitted to reopen. More disappointing news came Friday when Sonoma County’s top public health official allowed a handful of business sectors to resume and the clear indication was cosmetology was not in the cards for a while.

Chase thinks that’s unreasonable, and that she can safely open her shop now. As licensed cosmetologists and manicurists, she said, “we’ve been trained in sanitation, disinfection and sterilization protocols.”

In full agreement is Danielle Molkenbuhr, owner of the Halo Salon in Santa Rosa, who points out, “When I go in front of the state board to get my license, they’re not looking at how I’m cutting hair. They’re making sure I’m keeping my clients safe, and disinfecting and sanitizing my implements properly.”

Motioning to one of the framed licenses on the wall of her salon, Chase said, “Every year I complete a blood-borne pathogens training,” which she described as similar “to what anybody in the health care field has to do.”

With the addition of a few items of personal protective equipment, “we have the tools and the knowledge to provide safe environments for our clients and ourselves,” she said.

State officials disagree, and have relegated personal services businesses to a higher risk category — along with gyms and in-person religious services — to the third part of the four-stage California reopening plan outlined Tuesday by Newsom. He gave no specific timetable other than saying businesses presenting lower public health risks would be able to restart in weeks, while those like hair and nail salons presenting greater health risks were months from reopening.

In the wake of that news, Chase posted a comment on Newsom’s Facebook page imploring him “not to lump all salons together,” noting that operations like hers only see one client at a time.

Her pleas, however, seem unlikely to sway either the governor or Sonoma County’s Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, whose relaxed shelter-in-place order unveiled Friday offered scant encouragement for Chase and her peers in the cosmetology and barbering community.

A barber or manicurist, Mase said in a press briefing is in much closer contact with a client than a landscaper “who’s outdoors, doing their own thing and able to be 6 feet away” from the client.