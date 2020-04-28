Windsor police arrest man on suspicion of brandishing gun-like object after car chase

A 34-year-old man suspected of pointing a gun-like object at someone near Windsor High School was arrested Saturday night after leading police on a low-speed car chase.

Tyrell Vargas, who is homeless, was booked into Sonoma County Jail on multiple charges, including evading a peace officer, brandishing an imitation firearm and driving under the influence of drugs, Windsor police said in a news release. He was held on $35,000 bail.

At 9:45 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported that he was parked near Windsor High School when a man drove up to him in a red Pontiac and pointed what looked like a gun at him. When deputies arrived, they saw a car matching that description and attempted to stop it, said Windsor police Sgt. Dylan Fong. But the driver fled south on Windsor Road, leading to a pursuit where speeds fluctuated from 20 to 40 mph.

Deputies learned Vargas was wanted by the Santa Rosa Police Department for an attempted vehicle theft that occurred earlier Saturday. He is the registered owner of the Pontiac.

During the pursuit, deputies used spike strips to deflate the car’s tires, police said. Vargas then drove onto the southbound on-ramp of Highway 101, and deputies used a pursuit intervention technique, which involves hitting the rear quarter-panel of a vehicle, causing it to spin and come to a stop.

The car slid off the road and down an embankment, landing on its roof. Vargas ran away, but deputies stopped him with a Taser and took him into custody. Vargas was uninjured and was cleared at a hospital before being booked, Fong said.

Deputies didn’t find a gun in Vargas’s car, but did find a small black hatchet, which they believe was the object Vargas had pointed at the original caller, Fong said.