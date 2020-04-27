Nonstop calls and no answers: Why California wasn't prepared for surge in unemployment

The coronavirus pandemic arrived with little warning in California, but the state department that handles unemployment claims has known for years it was unprepared for widespread job losses.

The losses have arrived, with 3.2 million people filing unemployment claims in the state in the last six weeks. Many said they have struggled with a clunky online system and maddening delays when they call — often hundreds of times — to try to reach a human at the Employment Development Department.

The department’s leaders have faced criticism over its outdated computer systems since before the Great Recession. Yet a $30 million modernization project launched four years ago remains in the planning stages, even as a new recession seems to be arriving.

Had the department started the overhaul sooner or worked more quickly, Tim Irish, 62, of San Rafael, might have been able to resolve problems with his claim online.

After he was laid off from a design firm three weeks ago, he immediately filed a claim, only to receive a notice of unemployment insurance award two weeks later that contained a mistake related to his wages, Irish said.

When he tried to contact EDD online, he encountered “a nightmare of dead ends, circular links and confusing jargon,” he said. He had no better luck trying to call.

A better digital process might have spared Christopher Thompson, 30, of Fresno, the 500 calls he said he has placed trying to fix an issue with his online claim.

Thompson was laid off from recreational store HobbyTown five weeks ago. After he filed, he said his claim showed he had earned $0, a mistake he hasn’t been able to fix. He’s paid rent and bought food with his federal stimulus check, but that money is running out.

“I’m essentially up against the wall at this point,” he said. “I have no other solutions than to try to call them repeatedly each day.”

California Labor Secretary Julie Su on Friday acknowledged concerns like theirs and blamed the outdated system for confusion when she spoke on a public Facebook video.

”I know this sounds crazy since we’re California, we’re the tech capital of the world,” Su said. “But our system is … inflexible, it’s very hard to change.”

With a more modern system, applicants might be able to do things like withdraw an application and resubmit, but the outdated systems prevent it, Su said.

Retraining state workers

The department has taken some steps to improve the process since the last recession, spokeswoman Loree Levy said in an email.

Upgrades have allowed it to make eligibility adjustments and process large numbers of claims automatically, Levy said.

The department is training 1,340 state workers from other divisions and departments to help with claims and has opened a new phone line from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Levy said.

The people who answer those calls don’t work directly on unemployment claims, but Levy said they can “help open up access on the clogged lines.”

Many filers are new to the process, Levy said. She said many people who call probably “have not taken full advantage of all of the self-serve tools we have available,” like video tutorials, a c hecklist to help people prepare to file, and a s tep-by-step chart describing what to expect.

The department has also set up a f requently asked questions page to address common questions, such as what it means when there’s a $0 award.