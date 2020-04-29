Santa Rosa envisions flat budget next year, despite $20 million shortfall due to pandemic

Despite a $20 million shortfall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Santa Rosa City Manager Sean McGlynn’s next proposed budget is not expected to recommend spending cuts when it’s released next month for review by the public and elected officials.

The City Council on Tuesday met virtually to discuss a long-term financial forecast crafted by consultants in a meeting that hammered home the fiscal message from a similar, smaller session last week: The city can expect to receive $12 million less revenue than previously projected through June 30 and $20 million less in the year starting July 1, all while continuing to experience a long-term deficit due in part to rising pension costs. And while Santa Rosa may recover from the coronavirus-induced recession by the middle of the 2020s, that’s when three sales taxes expire, creating a new $27 million hole in the budget.

“Not to be hyperbolic, but that would be rather catastrophic,” said Alan Alton, the city’s interim finance director.

Alton told the City Council that McGlynn’s proposed spending plan will be “flat” for the fiscal year starting July 1, meaning no overall cuts or spending increases.

“We believe we have sufficient reserves,” he said via email when asked about the lack of cuts.

To stabilize its general fund — which amounts for about $171 million of the city’s $439 million budget — the city has implemented a hiring freeze and is looking to use up to $26.4 million that has been allocated but not yet spent.

“That is a resource that will help cushion the fall, but it also gets used up pretty quick,” said Bob Leland, a special advisor with Management Partners, the consulting firm that prepared the budget projections.

City staffers are expected to present their analysis on that unspent money at a May 19 meeting, and Alton noted that money could bolster the city’s reserves.

Alton, with the council’s blessing, will work with a polling firm to gauge public opinion on renewing three quarter-cent sales taxes and making them permanent — including 2018’s Measure O, which proponents billed as a emergency measure to prevent cuts to critical services. City voters passed the tax with 59% support in November 2018, but that was when it was floated as a six-year stopgap measure.

“I personally am going to be hard-pressed to get there on a permanent extension of the sales tax measures,” said Councilman Chris Rogers, “but I do think that the public has shown a willingness to understand things that are outside our control, whether they be fire or now COVID, in supporting us in our services.”

Presented with several forecasts from Management Partners, Councilman Jack Tibbetts questioned the most dire and rosiest scenarios that created a range between $28 million and $74 million in lost revenue over six years, asking the consultants what they thought was most likely.

Leland said he expected losses to be at least $38 million over that time and potentially as much as $74 million, depending largely on the total impact of the coronavirus and the damage done to the economy by the shutdowns imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has spurred record unemployment.

“Hopefully not anything higher, but that’s a big unknown,” he added.

The council did not discuss in detail the $90 million Santa Rosa is set to receive from PG&E to settle claims from the 2017 wildfires, which could go a long way toward improving the city’s financial straits. The settlement is still pending approval from a bankruptcy judge, and the city doesn’t expect to receive any money from the settlement, if approved, until late 2020.

“The PG&E settlement’s going to dramatically have an impact on this if that materializes,” Tibbetts said. “Being able to take a look at this in the future after some of that dust settles and we can clearly assess what’s available to us — I think that’ll help us make better fiscal decisions going forward.”

