Sonoma County business, health leaders propose plan to reopen economy during coronavirus pandemic

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

A group of Sonoma County business and health leaders are putting forward a plan for the county to relax its restrictions on businesses and community life, motivated by the profound toll stay-home orders have had on the local economy and overall health.

The group is proposing the county work with an alliance of local employers and health professionals to develop standards for how different types of businesses and agencies might operate while stemming the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Called “Sonoma County COVID-19 Roadmap to Health,” the plan is a response to the broad and punishing impact of the six-week-old stay-home order, which created classifications of “essential” businesses allowed to operate and “nonessential” businesses temporarily shuttered. Those categories ignore how job loss and isolation are also integral to public health, said Peter Rumble, one of the organizers and chief executive officer of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber business group.

“We’re picking winners and losers by calling some businesses essential and others nonessential — it’s arbitrary,” Rumble said.

Keeping people at home has been credited with drastically reducing infections of COVID-19 in the county and across much of the state. But the cost has been enormous. Over the last six weeks, more than 3.2 million Californians have filed jobless claims. In Sonoma County, one in 10 workers — nearly 25,000 people — filed applications for unemployment benefits last month.

Calls to relax restrictions are mounting in Sonoma County, where prominent sectors such as food, wine and tourism have been hard-hit by restrictions. A local economist predicted unemployment could soar to 11%, a level not seen since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber has so far given out $100,000 in small grants to roughly 70 small businesses impacted by the public health order in the county, where nearly 90% of businesses have 20 or fewer employees, according to Rumble.

The pain is broadly felt. A poll conducted by the Bay Area Council reported that 60% of businesses have already laid off workers or will be forced to do so under the current restrictions. Of those businesses surveyed, 71% think stay-home orders should be lifted in the next 30 days.

About two weeks ago, Rumble began drafting a blueprint for allowing businesses to reopen with West County Health Centers Chief Executive Officer Dr. Jason Cunningham, Friedman’s Home Improvement CEO Barry Friedman and Chris Denny, founder of The Engine is Red creative agency.

Before opening the economy, the roadmap acknowledges that first the county must be able to test widely for COVID-19, track cases and prevent further transmission, and prepare medical facilities for a surge of patients needing hospitalization.

With those measures in place, the plan calls for committees made up of health professionals and business representatives to develop best practices for keeping customers and employees safe from the new virus, with specificity for different kinds of operations.

They are encouraging the county to involve business sectors and avoid making blanket orders that set arbitrary limits. Rumble gave the example of restaurants being required to reduce capacity by half, when the actual number of customers that could safely dine depends on the layout of a room.