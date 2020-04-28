Texas, Ohio among many states to take steps toward reopening

Restaurants opened up to dine-in patrons in at least three states Monday and the governor of Texas allowed movie theaters, malls and eateries to start letting customers trickle into their establishments later this week.

Across the country, an ever-changing patchwork of loosening stay-home orders and business restrictions took shape Monday.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott outlined a slow reopening of one of the world’s largest economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. Restaurants in Tennessee, Georgia and Alaska's biggest city began opening their doors to dine-in customers, with new rules such as temperature checks at the door and logging of customer information for possible contact tracing.

Construction workers are being allowed back on the job in Vermont and other states. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's first steps toward reopening will require masks for workers and shoppers.

“No masks, no work, no service, no exception,” DeWine said.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the individual states and their shutdown orders.

NEW MOVES

TEXAS: Gov. Greg Abbott's plan allows restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and malls to let in customers up to 25% of capacity as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Abbott also said he will let his monthlong stay-at-home order expire on Thursday. Bars, barbershops, hair salons and gyms remain closed.

ALASKA: Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Friday began allowing the limited reopening of restaurants, stores, hair and nail salons and other businesses. It wasn't until Monday that the state's main population center, Anchorage, allowed those businesses to open. The strict restaurant rules require reservations and only family members to share tables.

COLORADO: Democratic Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order expired Monday. A “Safer at Home” plan encourages continued telecommuting and allows non-essential retailers to offer drive-up and home delivery. On May 4, non-essential business offices can reopen with half the usual staff to allow for social distancing.

GEORGIA: Restaurants resumed dine-in service and movie theaters were allowed to reopen Monday under Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial reopening order. Gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors opened Friday with restrictions.

OHIO: The much anticipated return to normalcy in Ohio will happen slowly, with the reopening of many health care offices on Friday. Retail stores will need to wait two weeks before they can open, the governor said Monday. He also imposed a strict mask requirement.

LOUISIANA: Louisiana’s coronavirus restrictions lifted slightly Monday as non-emergency medical services resumed, and Gov. John Bel Edwards readied to announce the details of his “very gradual effort” to loosen additional constraints enacted to stem the virus outbreak. The Democratic governor’s stay-at-home order, which took effect March 23, expires Thursday.

RHODE ISLAND: Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday her goal is still to lift the state’s stay-at-home order on May 8 and the next day start a “slow and methodical and careful” economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

FLORIDA: Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has asked his state coronavirus task force for recommendations for the first phase of reopening. He says the state should look at risk factors as it starts to reopen for business, and not just what’s essential. Over the past couple of weeks, many municipalities have reopened beaches and parks to allow recreation under social distancing rules — a key exemption to a state safer-at-home order running through Thursday.

MONTANA: Churches resumed Sunday services and retailers closed for a month cautiously reopened Monday with social distancing and disinfecting guidelines under a plan announced earlier by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock. Schools have the option to return to in-classroom instruction May 7, but several districts decided to end the academic year with remote instruction.