Highway 101 ‘Big Pave’ resumes, now between Geyserville and Cloverdale

The long-planned second phase of the Highway 101 repaving project in northern Sonoma County, from Geyserville to Cloverdale, is set to get underway Tuesday night.

The $60 million “Big Pave” project will add a new asphalt surface in both directions of the 11-mile stretch of freeway. It is expected to be finished in about three weeks, a short timeline aided by the lighter traffic amid the coronavirus shutdown, according to Caltrans.

Overnight work will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. and go until 6 a.m. daily through May 2. Repaving work is scheduled to take place during the day and night for the two weeks after that through mid-May.

Crews will start on the northbound lanes and transition over to the southbound side after reaching the junction with Highway 128 in Cloverdale. A contractor also will make repairs to culverts, guardrails and bridges from Limerick Lane in Healdsburg to the Highway 128 junction in Cloverdale.

The first phase of the Big Pave project, spanning 14 miles from Windsor to Geyserville, was finished in fall 2018. The cost for the entire project, including the second phase, is about $160 million.

