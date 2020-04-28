More $1,200 stimulus checks are on the way. Here are key dates for the next set of payments

WASHINGTON - With May's bills coming due soon, many people are still waiting to get their $1,200 stimulus payment as part of the trillions in federal assistance meant to help Americans suffering from the financial fallout of the coronavirus.

Under the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or Cares Act, passed last month, the Treasury will eventually send out 150 million stimulus payments to eligible Americans.

On Friday, the Treasury Department and the IRS reported that 88.1 million payments worth nearly $158 billion had been issued in the program's first three weeks. That's no small feat. Yet it's little consolation for the tens of millions worried about when they'll get their money.

Because agencies keep separate systems, it took some effort to figure out how to automatically send payments to people receiving certain federal benefits, such as Social Security.

Payments are automatic for people who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). People who receive Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn't file a tax return in the last two years will also get automatic payments.

The IRS launched two portals to collect information from individuals who have not filed a tax return in the last two years and for others who have filed but did not give the IRS direct deposit information.

People eligible for the stimulus payment who are not required to file a tax return and don't plan to file for 2019 should use the "non-filer" tool on the IRS website. Non-filers can also provide direct deposit information, which will send an electronic payment to a bank account rather than having to wait for a mailed check.

If you usually file a tax return and just want to give the IRS direct deposit information, you have to use the Get My Payment tool. It also allows you to check the status of your payment; however, a number of glitches have plagued the portal.

Thousands of people have contacted The Washington Post wondering why they have not received a stimulus payment. Many still waiting for their $1,200 payment are low-income veterans and Social Security beneficiaries.

"I'm a 100 percent disabled veteran who served in combat in Iraq," Robert Haynes, 54, of Calimesa, California, told The Post. "I did everything they asked me, and I haven't gotten anything. I'm seeing everyone post, 'I got my money,' and I'm sitting here wondering, what's going on with the veterans?"

While millions wonder whether they will be paid, the IRS has sent direct deposit payments to deceased taxpayers.

Over the weekend, the Treasury Department announced it had made "significant enhancements" to the Get My Payment tool to fix several glitches. For example, many taxpayers complained that it would not allow them to move forward because they neither owed any money to the IRS nor received a refund for 2018 or 2019. Correctly putting in zero didn't work. This situation might occur because a taxpayer directed the IRS to apply a refund to the following year's tax bill.

A Treasury spokeswoman said fixes to Get My Payment include payment status for closed bank accounts, greater access for taxpayers who filed in 2018 but did not use direct deposit for a refund and the ability to submit a zero for the question about refund amount or amount owed.

During the weekend, following the updates, I began hearing from a few readers who said they could finally enter direct deposit information.