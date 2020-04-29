Sonoma County grants limited access for public’s return to parks

Hiking, running, walking, cycling and fishing will be permitted at all parks in Sonoma County except for those along the coast beginning Wednesday under a revised order issued Tuesday afternoon by Sundari Mase, the county health officer.

But as expected, only walk-in and bike-in access will be allowed, and all parks and beaches on the Sonoma Coast will remain closed until further notice, the final order states.

Moreover, Russian River beaches will remain closed to swimming, sunbathing, picnicking and water sports, with only pass-through activities permitted.

Parking lots and restrooms will remain closed at all parks, as will playgrounds, dog parks, campgrounds, sport courts, picnic areas, disc golf courses and the like.

Those with disabilities and who have appropriate parking placards may make arrangements to drive into four designated parks in different areas of the county, including Riverfront, Spring Lake, Ernie Smith and Helen Putnam, said Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks.

Park users are required to assess themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19 before entering, bring a face cover, and ensure they maintain a 6-foot distance from anyone not a part of their family or household.

“This amended closure order lets residents use their local parks while minimizing the likelihood of unsafe crowding,” Mase said in a written statement. “The community is making an extraordinary effort to flatten the curve of infections, but the risk is still too great to fully reopen parks. I’m asking the public to continue sheltering at home and visit only those parks they can easily walk or bike to.”

The so-called “soft opening” loosens the restrictions imposed March 23 at all regional and municipal parks countywide, as well as nonprofit preserves and open spaces.

County officials describe the move as a first step toward eventually reopening the parks in full.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, who represents the coast and lower Russian River, acknowledged that the order poses “a significant equity issue around who happens to live in walking/biking distance from a park.” Those areas are under tighter limits because of their potential draw to more out-of-town visitors.

“This is temporary,” Whitaker said. “This is the first phase of what we hope will be a continual easing.”

