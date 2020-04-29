Golf courses open for business in Napa County, not Sonoma County

It’s a mere 30-minute drive from Sonoma Golf Club to Napa Golf Course, a lovely meander through southern Sonoma Valley and the vineyards of Carneros, skirting the town of Napa and dipping into Kennedy Park near the wetlands there.

For golfers, however, these green spaces might as well exist in different countries. In Napa County, courses again offer the sound of friendly chatter and club heads hammering golf balls. In Sonoma County, the courses remain silent, shut down since the county clarified its stay-at-home order a month ago in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m happy for Napa County, Mendocino, Lake, the ones that opened up,” said Bob Borowicz, director of golf at Bennett Valley Golf Course. “I think it’s exciting they are open, to be honest. I hope it can get folks around here to follow suit.”

That hasn’t happened yet. Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase officially loosened restrictions on park usage Tuesday, but her revision did not open golf courses.

Social distancing guidelines, especially those pertaining to outdoor recreation, vary from county to county across California. None of the six core Bay Area counties currently allows golf. It is off-limits in Los Angeles County, too. But Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have reintroduced the sport. It never went away in Sacramento.

Most golf courses in Sonoma County remained open when Dr. Mase issued her original stay-at-home order on March 17. A week after that, the county made it clear that its 16 courses are non-essential businesses.

When Sonoma County supervisors hosted a discussion of shelter-in-place impacts Tuesday, no constituency offered more input than Sonoma County golfers.

Some residents asked supervisors to reopen the economy to save low-income wage earners. Others wanted county leaders to think of small businesses. But of the 241 emails fielded by county supervisors, 202 of them, or 84%, were from residents who wanted golf courses reopened.

“I’m all about social distancing as a means of stopping the spread of this virus,” said Eric Shield of Santa Rosa, in an email representative of the overall tenor. “Golf is one activity that allows for socializing, exercise and getting our daily minimum of vitamin D while maintaining a safe distance from each other.”

Napa County initially shut down golf but allowed courses to reopen last week with a long list of limitations, as set forth in the April 22 modification of its original April 2 stay-at-home order.

Those rules include a maximum of two players per group, rather than traditional foursomes; no shared equipment; single riders only (unless golfing with a family member) on private golf carts; no rented pull carts; no private lessons or group instruction; 6 feet of separation for everyone on the property; no provision of bunker rakes, ball washers, scorecards and pencils, or water stations; no flag sticks at the holes, and inverted cups so the ball does not sink into the holes.

That’s a lot of constraints. The golfers seem to be adapting just fine.

“The restrictions, it’s just an agreeable thing: We’ll go ahead and comply with that as long as you let us play our golf,” Thomas Gerlach, 59, of Napa said between practice putts at Kennedy Park on Tuesday. “It’s not like opening up a casino or something like that. I think it was not a bad idea to shut them down, roundtable some things and open back up.”