Golf courses open for business in Napa County, not Sonoma County

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 29, 2020, 6:41AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

It’s a mere 30-minute drive from Sonoma Golf Club to Napa Golf Course, a lovely meander through southern Sonoma Valley and the vineyards of Carneros, skirting the town of Napa and dipping into Kennedy Park near the wetlands there.

For golfers, however, these green spaces might as well exist in different countries. In Napa County, courses again offer the sound of friendly chatter and club heads hammering golf balls. In Sonoma County, the courses remain silent, shut down since the county clarified its stay-at-home order a month ago in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m happy for Napa County, Mendocino, Lake, the ones that opened up,” said Bob Borowicz, director of golf at Bennett Valley Golf Course. “I think it’s exciting they are open, to be honest. I hope it can get folks around here to follow suit.”

That hasn’t happened yet. Sonoma County health officer Dr. Sundari Mase officially loosened restrictions on park usage Tuesday, but her revision did not open golf courses.

Social distancing guidelines, especially those pertaining to outdoor recreation, vary from county to county across California. None of the six core Bay Area counties currently allows golf. It is off-limits in Los Angeles County, too. But Orange, Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties have reintroduced the sport. It never went away in Sacramento.

Most golf courses in Sonoma County remained open when Dr. Mase issued her original stay-at-home order on March 17. A week after that, the county made it clear that its 16 courses are non-essential businesses.

When Sonoma County supervisors hosted a discussion of shelter-in-place impacts Tuesday, no constituency offered more input than Sonoma County golfers.

Some residents asked supervisors to reopen the economy to save low-income wage earners. Others wanted county leaders to think of small businesses. But of the 241 emails fielded by county supervisors, 202 of them, or 84%, were from residents who wanted golf courses reopened.

“I’m all about social distancing as a means of stopping the spread of this virus,” said Eric Shield of Santa Rosa, in an email representative of the overall tenor. “Golf is one activity that allows for socializing, exercise and getting our daily minimum of vitamin D while maintaining a safe distance from each other.”

Napa County initially shut down golf but allowed courses to reopen last week with a long list of limitations, as set forth in the April 22 modification of its original April 2 stay-at-home order.

Those rules include a maximum of two players per group, rather than traditional foursomes; no shared equipment; single riders only (unless golfing with a family member) on private golf carts; no rented pull carts; no private lessons or group instruction; 6 feet of separation for everyone on the property; no provision of bunker rakes, ball washers, scorecards and pencils, or water stations; no flag sticks at the holes, and inverted cups so the ball does not sink into the holes.

That’s a lot of constraints. The golfers seem to be adapting just fine.

“The restrictions, it’s just an agreeable thing: We’ll go ahead and comply with that as long as you let us play our golf,” Thomas Gerlach, 59, of Napa said between practice putts at Kennedy Park on Tuesday. “It’s not like opening up a casino or something like that. I think it was not a bad idea to shut them down, roundtable some things and open back up.”

The county’s guidelines also include site-specific COVID-19 supervisors, and the facilities are complying. “From the first step on the course in the morning till the last person off, we have someone monitoring,” said Jason Bolt, general manager at Vintners Golf Club in Yountville. “Anyone gets within 6 feet and it’s not happening.”

Another of the requirements is raising more eyebrows. Napa’s golf courses are open only to county residents. It’s a difficult line to enforce.

“If a hundred people pull out their driver’s license and put it out on the table, that’s probably more dangerous than having a non-Napa County resident,” Bolt said. “If someone calls, I see their caller ID. At the front of the building, it says ‘Napa County residents only.’ No one wants to drive 30 minutes and get turned away at the gate. And to be honest, this is a small town. I know everybody.”

At least two men playing at Napa Golf Course on Tuesday had made the trip from Sonoma, desperate for a little road trip. No one asked to see their IDs.

Many Sonoma County golfers hankering to shoot a couple rounds believe their local prohibition isn’t just harsh. It’s hypocritical. Several courses in the county are still being used by stealth golfers. And not just golfers.

During an April 24 special meeting of the Rohnert Park City Council, councilwoman Pam Stafford described people cycling down fairways at Foxtail Golf Club, and running their dogs off-leash across greens and sand traps, leaving the dog poop behind.

A resident who lives adjacent to Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma sent photos to The Press Democrat showing kids fishing in the ponds and people strolling the fairways in small groups. The resident, who asked for anonymity because he fears antagonizing the trespassers, has a backyard security camera that faces Rooster Run. He recently added up the people captured by the camera’s tracker, and reached about 750 (some may have been counted more than once) over a single day.

“Rooster Run is missing out on thousands of dollars a day, and people are taking advantage of it,” he said. “It’s not the noise or the littering. One picture I sent, there’s probably 30 to 40 people on the back side of the green. That’s way more people that you’d have with twosomes playing golf. And they’re all sharing fishing poles, tackle boxes, blankets. It makes no sense.”

Local golf courses and the people who love them hold out hope that their county will eventually follow Napa’s lead and reassess the essentiality of the game, and whether it can be played safely.

“I don’t know if ‘guarded’ is the right word? I’m more optimistic now that our neighbor counties are opening up,” Bennett Valley’s Borowicz said. “If you asked me that question a week ago, I wouldn’t say it was real promising. But the others being opened, and the ones that have been already, are showing it’s workable.”

But it is not policy in Sonoma County. Tuesday, Mase gave the go-ahead for residents to walk or bike to parks. Her order keeps golf courses closed for golf, but “allows operators to open course pathways for walking, jogging and biking.”

“Those things will not happen in Bennett Valley,” Borowicz said.

Staff Writer Tyler Silvy contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

