Subscribe

Bill Gates' coronavirus vaccine could be ready in 12 months

LUCCA DE PAOLI
BLOOMBERG
April 28, 2020, 8:27AM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Billionaire Bill Gates's foundation will focus all of its resources on fighting the coronavirus, according to the Financial Times.

The philanthropist and founder of Microsoft said that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with an endowment exceeding $40 billion, will give "total attention" to the pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 and is roiling economies around the world, he said in an interview with the newspaper.

"You're going to have economies with greatly reduced activity levels for years," Gates said. The pandemic could cost the global economy "tens of trillions of dollars," he said in the interview.

The foundation has contributed $250 million to help counter the coronavirus and is re-purposing units dedicated to fighting other diseases to join in the battle against the pandemic.

"We've taken an organization that was focused on HIV and malaria and polio eradication, and almost entirely shifted it to work on this," he told the FT.

Gates also defended the World Health Organization against accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump that the body had mishandled the virus response.

"WHO is clearly very, very important and should actually get extra support to perform their role during this epidemic," Gates said. He said he doesn't believe Trump will follow through on his threat to withdraw funding for the WHO.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine