Coronavirus worsens in Los Angeles County as hopes of an early reopening fade

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

The coronavirus is on the decline in many parts of California but continues to spread in Los Angeles County, sparking new debate about whether officials will need to begin easing stay-at-home restrictions in certain sections of the state while giving harder-hit regions time to flatten the curve.

The state's epidemiological map is starting to reflect the adage that California is many states in one. Nineteen counties from Humboldt to Tuolumne have recorded no fatalities from the virus. And even moderately populated counties such as Fresno and Monterey are holding single-digit death tolls.

But Los Angeles County has had 944 people die from COVID-19, with 315 passing away last week alone.

Even adjusted for its larger population, its rate of 9.3 deaths per 100,000 people is 58% higher than the next hardest hit urban county, Riverside, and 72% higher than the epicenter of the Bay Area, Santa Clara County, according to a Times analysis of coronavirus data.

Half of all hospitalized coronavirus patients in California are being treated in Los Angeles County, which is home to a quarter of the state's population, the analysis found.

Though a peak in deaths will usually lag behind the peak in infections by one to three weeks, it's hard to tell whether Los Angeles County has bent the curve on the virus' spread. There were 7,218 confirmed new cases for the seven-day period that ended Sunday, compared with 3,152 the previous week.

But inconsistent testing and backlogs at laboratories often make those numbers unreliable. Another key measure of infection, the number of hospitalizations, remained relatively stable last week, neither rising nor falling.

The differing situations across the state are causing some local officials to chafe under Gov. Gavin Newsom's blanket stay-at-home order, while others are pushing to prolong it.

Officials in parts of the Central Coast, Central Valley and far Northern California, where the coronavirus appears more under control, want to reopen their economy and have asked Newsom to work with them to phase out their shelter-at-home order.

Some have proposed a slow reopening of such places as restaurants and churches, with a continued focus on social distancing and the use of face coverings.

The stark differences in the how the coronavirus has affected various parts of California has become a vexing issue as talk turns to easing the restrictions. Officials in the six counties in the north — Butte, Glenn, Tehama, Yuba, Sutter and Colusa — noted that as of Friday the region had only one COVID-19 patient in intensive care. San Luis Obispo County, another place hoping to reopen, has recorded just one death.

Newsom has acknowledged these differences, saying "local conditions" will be taken into account when considering decisions to ease restrictions.

"We will consider those things not only from the perspective of the spread of the virus, not only from the perspective of the number of deaths and trend lines, but also in terms of our broader capacity," he said.

But many urban counties, including Los Angeles, remain concerned that reopening too soon could cause new outbreaks and end up hurting the economy more in the long run.

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties hit hard by COVID-19 announced on Monday that they plan to largely retain shelter-in-place orders through the month of May.

"Prematurely lifting restrictions could easily lead to a large surge in cases," said a statement by health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, as well as the city of Berkeley, which has its own health department.