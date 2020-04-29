Sonoma County Fair canceled for first time since World War II because of coronavirus pandemic

For the first time since World War II, there will be no Sonoma County Fair this summer.

The Board of Directors voted unanimously to cancel the Aug. 5-16 fair during its Tuesday evening meeting, which was held virtually through Zoom. Fair CEO Becky Bartling, in her recommendation to the board to cancel the fair, cited Sonoma County Public Health Office Dr. Sundari Mase’s announcement earlier that day that mass gatherings will be prohibited in the region through Labor Day in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“It’s a very, very sad situation, and I know myself and the staff are extremely disappointed,” said Becky Bartling during the meeting. “However, given what’s happening with COVID-19 and the health crisis surrounding that, I completely understand the limitation on mass gatherings — I understand our need to avoid those types of activities.”

The board members agreed that they will need to discuss at a later date whether certain components of the fair will still be able to be held in some capacity. The design for the Hall of Flowers event, for instance, will be incorporated in the 2021 fair.

Staff members are monitoring whether it would be possible for the horse race to occur, and are researching the feasibility of holding the race with no spectators in the stands to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Bartling said the board will likely make a decision on that within the next month.

Earlier this month, the board sent out a letter to livestock exhibitors, FFA advisers and 4-H leaders advising them that even if the fair was canceled, the board would find an alternate way to process animals as part of the Junior Market Livestock event. Staff members are still working on the details of this plan, but Bartling said they are committed to find a way to get kids’ animals to a processor that can then sell them at a market value to get them into the food chain.

“This process that kids go through is not just about getting the animal to market and getting as much money as they can get — it’s about the educational process as well,” Bartling said on the importance of the event.

Staffers are analyzing projections on the economic impact of the cancellation. The fair generates a significant amount of revenue for the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, and board members worried about the effect of this loss.

“(It) is going to be a major challenge,” said Fair Board President Max Mickelsen during the meeting. “We have to be very, very careful about planning activities that we’re not able to go ahead and generate any income from.”

In anticipation of canceling the fair and the other events at the fairgrounds that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bartling offered to temporarily reduce her salary by about $3,500 a month, a reduction of about 30%. A motion to reduce Bartling’s salary from May 1 through Aug. 30 was approved unanimously at the meeting.

“It was very generous, and I’m very appreciative of it,” Mickelsen said of Bartling’s offer, during the meeting.

While the vote to cancel the fair was unanimous, many board members expressed their disappointment. Mickelsen said that he showed his first cow at the fair 66 years ago, and has not missed the fair since.

“(I have) a very heavy heart that in my term we don’t have a fair this year, but one way or another, we’ll make that up,” he said.

Mickelsen adjourned the meeting with “the iconic words of our former governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.”

“We will be back.”

