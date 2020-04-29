Subscribe

Sonoma County supervisors grapple over coronavirus recovery, with economy, public health on the line

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 9:33PM
Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said orders issued by the county’s top public health official were “arbitrary” and were causing people deep economic hardship.

Supervisor David Rabbitt wanted to know how the county’s shelter-in-place rules, stricter than the state’s, were draining dollars away from local businesses.

And Supervisor Lynda Hopkins posed the nearly universal question of the day to Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer: What would need to happen, step by step, to reopen the county’s economy?

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting laid bare — in a way that previous sessions amid the coronavirus crisis have not — the political tensions at the heart of the county’s evolving pandemic response and the big stakes in its next steps for both public health and the economy.

Case in point: Hours into the meeting, after Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler had given a grim roll call of statistics — record joblessness, a catatonic tourism industry, a recovery at least 18 months in the offing — he was asked a simple question.

“What shouldn’t the county do?” Zane said.

“Open too early,” Eyler said.

The response brought into sharper focus the dilemma the board now faces.

After yielding over the emergency’s first month to health authorities who have devised and directed the response, county supervisors are now exerting greater sway over the shape of the shutdown as evidence of economic distress mounts, posing long-term implications for life in the region.

“We have to put the same kind of urgency around economic recovery as we put into the public health orders,” said Supervisor James Gore. “The real question is how. We need to do a gut check and a full look at our own processes.”

Although the county’s shelter orders, first effective March 18, have succeeded in flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, they’ve also thrown the local economy into a tailspin.

The unemployment rate is expected to top 15% next week, Eyler said, and so many residents are applying for food assistance that the county has been forced to prioritize those with less than $100 to their name — and there are hundreds in that group, officials said.

“The economic impact is simply staggering,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Supervisors leveled sharper criticism of Mase’s second shelter order, which came down this month sooner and stricter than they expected. It sidelined business sectors, including some housing construction, that other governments have allowed to continue.

“The arbitrary nature of these orders is really hurting people,” said Zane, the senior incumbent.

But they praised an effort led by the county’s Department of Health Services and involving its Economic Development Board that will coordinate with industry leaders to forge a path toward recovery. The goal is to hammer out plans that will allow businesses to reopen with social distancing and other safeguards in place.

Mase’s boss, Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, echoed supervisors’ support and welcomed ideas from the private sector — an endorsement not exactly matched by Mase, who has appeared cool to the framework put forward by business and health care executives.

“It’s really up to the business community,” Robinson said. “We know they have the ability to innovate and respond.”

The road ahead appears rougher for this set of supervisors than their predecessors in the past recession. Among incumbents, that era overlapped only with the first years of Zane’s tenure.

Eyler warned supervisors that it may be 18 months before a recovery begins, and that would come only if the region can avoid the dreaded “double-dip” recession that could result from reopening too soon and fueling a spike in coronavirus cases.

Among all of the alarming graphs, curves and statistics he presented Tuesday, Zane asked, what kept him up nights?

“When we have way more unknowns than equations, we’re in trouble,” Eyler said. “And that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

Supervisors the past few weeks have asserted themselves more clearly in the reckoning over the shutdown after an onslaught of feedback from constituents, ranging from well-connected winery owners and developers to residents struggling to make ends meet.

As part of their meeting Tuesday, supervisors fielded nearly 250 emails from local citizens. Most focused on reopening golf courses — a step Mase ruled out for golfers in her park revisions Tuesday. But many other comments centered on the political tug-of-war between moves that tend more to safeguard health and those do more to reopen the economy.

“The virus does not make choices on who it (affects), but our county is making decisions on how it (affects) us all long term,” Petaluma resident Nicole Marzo said in an email. “Does our county want to be part of the movement that destroys small business to usher in more big box?”

Santa Rosa resident Linda van Ekelenburg provided a counterpoint, urging supervisors to retain restrictions until testing capacity was boosted.

“Please don’t do it. Really,” she said.

Supervisors also heard from their own human services experts who reported an unprecedented spike in food aid requests, far outpacing the surge seen in the past recession.

County staff have processed thousands of CalFresh applications, and workers are struggling to keep up, Human Services Director Karen Fies told supervisors.

Officials have started prioritizing residents earning less than $150 per month and who have less than $100 to their name.

“We have hundreds and hundreds of those,” Fies said. “It has been humbling, to say the least.”

And the county’s underrepresented populations, including undocumented immigrants, appear to be most at risk for severe economic impacts.

While 10% of English-speaking households in Sonoma County reported losing all income in the crisis, 43% of Spanish-speaking families reported the same, according to a new survey from First 5 Sonoma County, a nonprofit dedicated to early childhood advocacy.

Just a third of Spanish-speaking families have seen no change in their income, compared to two thirds of their English-speaking counterparts, according to the survey.

With new modeling showing a flattened curve of COVID-19 infections, and testing expected to hit the state target of 700 to 800 tests per day for the county within a month, Mase agreed the time had come to consider reopening county parks and rebooting portions of the economy.

She acknowledged the social impacts, but she also sounded a warning.

“We anticipate there will be more cases,” she said. “As we open, we will have more cases. I just want to be very clear about that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.

