Sonoma County supervisors grapple over coronavirus recovery, with economy, public health on the line

Sonoma County Supervisor Shirlee Zane said orders issued by the county’s top public health official were “arbitrary” and were causing people deep economic hardship.

Supervisor David Rabbitt wanted to know how the county’s shelter-in-place rules, stricter than the state’s, were draining dollars away from local businesses.

And Supervisor Lynda Hopkins posed the nearly universal question of the day to Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer: What would need to happen, step by step, to reopen the county’s economy?

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting laid bare — in a way that previous sessions amid the coronavirus crisis have not — the political tensions at the heart of the county’s evolving pandemic response and the big stakes in its next steps for both public health and the economy.

Case in point: Hours into the meeting, after Sonoma State University economist Robert Eyler had given a grim roll call of statistics — record joblessness, a catatonic tourism industry, a recovery at least 18 months in the offing — he was asked a simple question.

“What shouldn’t the county do?” Zane said.

“Open too early,” Eyler said.

The response brought into sharper focus the dilemma the board now faces.

After yielding over the emergency’s first month to health authorities who have devised and directed the response, county supervisors are now exerting greater sway over the shape of the shutdown as evidence of economic distress mounts, posing long-term implications for life in the region.

“We have to put the same kind of urgency around economic recovery as we put into the public health orders,” said Supervisor James Gore. “The real question is how. We need to do a gut check and a full look at our own processes.”

Although the county’s shelter orders, first effective March 18, have succeeded in flattening the curve of coronavirus cases, they’ve also thrown the local economy into a tailspin.

The unemployment rate is expected to top 15% next week, Eyler said, and so many residents are applying for food assistance that the county has been forced to prioritize those with less than $100 to their name — and there are hundreds in that group, officials said.

“The economic impact is simply staggering,” said Supervisor David Rabbitt.

Supervisors leveled sharper criticism of Mase’s second shelter order, which came down this month sooner and stricter than they expected. It sidelined business sectors, including some housing construction, that other governments have allowed to continue.

“The arbitrary nature of these orders is really hurting people,” said Zane, the senior incumbent.

But they praised an effort led by the county’s Department of Health Services and involving its Economic Development Board that will coordinate with industry leaders to forge a path toward recovery. The goal is to hammer out plans that will allow businesses to reopen with social distancing and other safeguards in place.

Mase’s boss, Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, echoed supervisors’ support and welcomed ideas from the private sector — an endorsement not exactly matched by Mase, who has appeared cool to the framework put forward by business and health care executives.

“It’s really up to the business community,” Robinson said. “We know they have the ability to innovate and respond.”