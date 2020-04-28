Subscribe

Tell us: What do you miss the most during the coronavirus stay-at-home order?

PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
April 28, 2020, 10:55AM

It has been almost six weeks since Sonoma County residents were ordered to stay home to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That's six weeks of no visits to the hair salon or your favorite bar, chats with coworkers around the water cooler or hug with the grandkids during a visit.

We wondered what Sonoma County residents missed the most since the stay-home order began.

Email your thoughts in a few sentences to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com. Please include your name, city of residence and contact information in case we have questions about your submission.

