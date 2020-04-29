Parks reopen in Sonoma County with limited access

With a newly relaxed health order in effect Wednesday morning, local law enforcement was cautiously optimistic that residents would abide by the rules allowing only walk-in and bike-in traffic to parks near your home.

All municipal parks in Sonoma County except for those along the coast are open to nearby residents who can walk or bicycle to the public spaces, according to a revised order issued Tuesday afternoon by Sundari Mase, the county health officer.

Parking lots remain closed and visitors risk tickets if they park outside park boundaries to gain entry.

Sonoma Coast parks remain closed until further notice, and limits on Russian River recreation — no swimming, sunbathing, picnicking and water sports — still hold.

State beaches remain completely closed, along with regional parks and trails on the coast, ocean marinas and the Jenner Headlands preserve.

Inland state parks, including Trione-Annadel, Sugarloaf Ridge and Jack London, are to allow foot and bicycle traffic going forward, in deference to the evolving county policy.

A crush of visitors, including out-of-town residents, swarmed to newly open beaches elsewhere across the state in recent days, and warm weather in Sonoma County prompted many area residents to head to the water despite the restrictions, mean to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

As the order kicked in Wednesday morning, authorities said they were hopeful that folks seeking time in the outdoors wouldn’t overwhelm the parks and would still abide by the six-foot social distancing and mask requirements.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and Santa Rosa police said they will keep an eye out for scofflaws on the first day of the new order.

Most park rules are enforced by county or state parks, but the Sheriff’s Office has received reports from residents, particularly along the river, of people violating the order.

“If we get calls for service we will handle them, as always,” said sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia. “We expect people to follow the health order rules.”

Santa Rosa patrol officers have been advised on the details of the new order and will be on the lookout for those trying to bend the rules.

“Officers are aware the order has been put out, so they’ll be paying extra attention to the parks in their beats and taking any action that’s necessary if people are violating it,” said Sgt. Dave Linscomb.

He said officers will be proactive and respond to complaints.

“Hopefully people will comply with the order and there won’t be any problems,” he said. “We’ve briefed our officers that the order was coming, so they know about what it entails.”

The revised order allows hiking, running, walking, cycling and fishing at all parks in Sonoma County except for those along the coast.

Restrooms will remain closed at all parks, as will playgrounds, dog parks, campgrounds, sport courts, picnic areas, disc golf courses and similar facilities. Health officials are trying to avoid anything that would involve shared usage or many people touching the same facilities.

The order lets residents use their local parks while minimizing the likelihood of unsafe crowding, Mase said in a statement announcing the changes.

She said the community is making an “extraordinary effort to flatten the curve of infections, but the risk is still too great to fully reopen parks.

“I’m asking the public to continue sheltering at home and visit only those parks they can easily walk or bike to,” she said.

Except for those with disabilities or mobility issues, all park visitors must initiate their outings from home without use of a motor vehicle, the order states. Those who drive somewhere, park, and then walk or bike into a park will be considered in violation of the order and subject to citation for a misdemeanor offense.

