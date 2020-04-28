When will California reopen? Here's a reality check from across the state

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to get requests from some local officials in California who want to begin easing stay-at-home rules put in place to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of the calls to reopen have come from areas that haven't been hit as hard by the outbreak as hot spots such as Los Angeles and the Bay Area, where many officials say they are concerned about the effects of restarting the economy too soon. That fear is echoed by many health experts, who say lifting social distancing prematurely could cause additional outbreaks.

While promising to review all requests by local governments to modify the statewide stay-at-home order, Newsom has been hesitant to pin any action to a specific date, saying reports on the spread of the virus, along with hospitalizations and deaths, would "drive our decision-making."

Here is a snapshot of what's going on across the state:

Los Angeles

Mayor Eric Garcetti seemed optimistic that social distancing measures were proving effective and said he believed "the curve really is beginning to flatten," even suggesting that easing restrictions under the city's Safer at Home order could be weeks away.

Testing capabilities continue to increase, according to Garcetti, who said asymptomatic essential workers — including delivery, ride-hail and taxi drivers — as well as journalists, would now be able to be tested for the virus.

"These are folks that are on the front line, helping us get where we need to go, delivering food to our apartments," he said.

Los Angeles County wrapped up a week in which the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus doubled.

That number crept higher Monday, as county health officials confirmed an additional 29 deaths and 942 new cases. Public Health Department director Barbara Ferrer said 11 of those deaths were among healthcare workers, and 92% of those who have died in the county had underlying health issues.

Ferrer has said the rising death count means staying home is more important than ever.

Bay Area

Six San Francisco Bay Area counties plan to keep stay-at-home orders through the end of May but will ease some restrictions, officials announced Monday.

"Thanks to the collective effort and sacrifice of the 7 million residents across our jurisdictions, we have made substantial progress in slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, ensuring our local hospitals are not overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, and saving lives," a statement by Bay Area health officers said.

The statement was sent on behalf of health officers for Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara counties as well as the city of Berkeley, which has its own health department separate from Alameda County's.

The statement did not elaborate on what kinds of restrictions would be eased.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said she understood it would be challenging to endure another month of staying at home as much as possible.

"It has already been very difficult, I'm sure for many of you, especially kids who cannot play with their friends or a lot of the seniors who are graduating high school. The kids who want to go to the parks. Not being able to see your grandma or grandpa," Breed said Monday. But, she said, "public health is our priority."

North Bay

Two northern Bay Area counties also extended their stay-at-home orders. Solano County, which includes Vallejo and Fairfield, extended its order through May 17.