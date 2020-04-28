Subscribe

SUV carrying five youths crashes during Sebastopol police chase

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 12:59PM
Five youths in a speeding SUV crashed Monday night on Highway 116 as they tried to outrun Sebastopol police, sending two occupants to the hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The pursuit began just before 5 p.m. when a motorcycle officer tried to stop a black Lexus SUV headed east on Healdsburg Avenue for speeding. The driver accelerated through the city, passing several vehicles in the two-way turn lane and in the opposing lane of traffic, police said.

The officer pursued the Lexus out of town on Gravenstein Highway South, where the driver continued to recklessly pass other vehicles, police said. The driver failed to negotiate a curve in a construction zone near Llano Road and the Lexus traveled across the opposing lane traffic, crashing into a large pile of concrete rubble, police said.

Several people fled from the vehicle and ran through nearby properties as the officer chased them on foot. One person was detained in a nearby field and another was detained near the crash. Both were taken to a hospital for minor complaints of pain, police said, and were picked up by their parents.

Deputies in the Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter Henry 1 found three more suspects in a field near Woodworth Road, about a quarter-mile from the crash scene.

All five were from San Francisco County. Police said two suspects gave fake names to the officer, but it was determined both had felony warrants for their arrest. They face charges related to the warrants, providing false identification to police and resisting arrest.

The driver, who police said also had a felony warrant and was unlicensed, was booked on suspicion of felony reckless fleeing and eluding police, felony child endangerment, felony hit and run, resisting arrest, being unlicensed and his warrant.

All five of the suspects were juveniles. Police didn’t release their names or ages.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.

