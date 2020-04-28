Subscribe

First shipment of Gov. Newsom's big mask buy arrives

KATHLEEN RONAYNE
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 28, 2020, 12:19PM
Updated 32 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

SACRAMENTO — Three million surgical masks arrived in California as the first shipment in a major deal cut by Gov. Gavin Newsom for 200 million masks a month to protect health care and other workers from the coronavirus.

The weekend shipment came as part of a $104.7 million payment under a $1 billion contract with Chinese company BYD, Newsom's finance director, Keely Bosler, wrote in a letter to lawmakers shared Monday.

Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the state Office of Emergency Services, couldn't immediately give a breakdown of how many N95 and surgical masks the state will initially receive. But he said more surgical masks are on the way and the tighter-fitting N95 masks are expected to arrive the first week in May.

The state already paid $495 million up front for the contract with BYD, an electric vehicle maker that recently transitioned to making masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the money will be paid between mid-May and late June as shipments come in, Bosler wrote.

The company has offices and a factory in Southern California, though the masks are being made in China. California expects to get 500 million masks over 2.5 months under the contract, and about 75% will be N95 masks.

The coronavirus is primarily spread through coughs and sneezes. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

California has so far distributed 43.6 million N95 masks and 4 million surgical masks across the state, according to a state website that tracks the distribution of personal protective gear by county.

Newsom announced the deal for 200 million masks a month in early April, though he provided limited details. His administration has so far declined to make public the contract with BYD, saying the supply could be jeopardized if too many details are revealed.

The governor does not need legislative approval to spend the $104.7 million, which comes from the state's Disaster Assistance Emergency Operations Account. But his administration's notification letter to lawmakers came as those lawmakers push him for more transparency and for him to include them in his coronavirus spending decisions.

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine