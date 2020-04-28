Subscribe

Should you wear a face covering while running in Sonoma County?

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 28, 2020, 2:17PM

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Now that Sonoma County residents are required to wear face coverings when they go to the grocery store and enter other essential businesses, does this mean local runners and cyclists should cover their faces before hitting the road?

The short answer is no, as long as you're maintaining at least 6 feet of distance from the people around you.

The order that Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued requires residents to cover their faces at "any indoor facility besides their residence, any enclosed open space, or while outdoors when the person is unable to maintain a six-foot distance from another person at all times."

So you aren't required to wear a face covering during your outdoor workout, but you may want to bring one with you in case the sidewalk becomes crowded.

If you're wearing a face covering while running or cycling, keep in mind that your breathing may feel restricted, according to the New York Times. Face masks also can collect moisture from our breath, and masks that become too wet aren't as effective at trapping germs.

Face coverings can be made out of scarves, bandannas, T- shirts, sweatshirts and other fabric, according to the public health order. They should be washed after every use or at least daily.

