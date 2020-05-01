Meat prices expected to climb in North Bay as COVID-19 disrupts large US meatpackers

As nearly two dozen big meatpacking plants nationwide have shuttered due to coronavirus outbreaks, Sonoma County shoppers can expect to see temporary spot shortages of certain cuts of beef and pork, along with higher overall meat prices at North Bay grocery stores, according to local grocers, butchers and meat processors.

While some large retail food chains like Costco have started limiting customers’ meat purchases, independent area grocers and butchers with close business ties to local ranchers say they are equipped to make up for national shortfalls.

For example, Sonoma County Meat Co., a processor in Santa Rosa, already is helping fill supply chain gaps for regional grocers.

“There’s definitely been a trickle-down effect when it comes to larger-scale meat production,” co-owner Jenine Rinn said. “We’re doing our best to work overtime and meet demand, while prioritizing the health of our staff.”

Last week, total beef production nationwide dropped 25% compared with the same time last year, while pork production fell 15%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s weekly livestock report. That was the result of big meat processors scaling back as workers were stricken with COVID-19.

On Sunday, the meatpacking giant Tyson Foods bought a full-page advertisement in national newspapers warning “the food supply chain is breaking” due to closures of plants that process up to a quarter of the country’s supply of beef, pork and poultry.

In response to shortage fears, President Donald Trump on Tuesday designated meatpacking plants as “critical infrastructure,” a move seen by some to help keep consistent meat output as the coronavirus disrupts production and by others as protecting meat processors from liability for workers who become sick on the job. Even so, it’s unclear how many production employees — who often work shoulder to shoulder on assembly lines at meatpacking plants — will return to work after 20 have died and more than 6,500 have been infected by the coronavirus, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

David Dewey, president of the California Association of Meat Processors, said increasing consolidation of the meatpacking industry means that shutdowns at even a handful of plants can have significant effects on the national supply. Over the next few weeks, he expects there to be spot shortages of a variety of beef and pork items, and retail meat prices in general to increase because of the production decline.

At the Safeway supermarket on McDowell Boulevard in Petaluma on Wednesday, meat and butcher sections appeared mostly stocked. But shopper Jim Palmer said he’d noticed higher pricing.

“Prices are creeping up on you slowly but surely,” he said, while picking up a pack of veal cuts. “People are going to stop buying because it’s too expensive.”

The Costco warehouse store in Santa Rosa, where members go to stock up on large quantities of food, has begun limiting customers to three packages of fresh meat per shopping trip, according to a store worker who declined to be identified.

Dewey of the state meat processors’ association is optimistic that as long as California shoppers are willing to pay more, they should be able to find enough meat.

“There are plenty of live animals, so (grocery stores and butchers) can go directly to the source and use a small meat processor,” he said.