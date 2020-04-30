Sonoma County in 1930 - 90 years ago

It’s 1930 in Sonoma County. Our sleepy agricultural community is fast at work picking apples and prunes. Our population is 62,222 and Sen. Herbert Slater is busy at work representing the people and penning a column for The Press Democrat.

In June, the Santa Rosa Junior College trustees obtained the deed to a 20-acre property on Mendocino Avenue where Santa Rosa Junior College now stands.

In July, Pacific Gas and Electric announced that it would spend more than $250,000 to extend its gas lines from Santa Rosa to Healdsburg.

Despite these uplifting developments, 1930 was also the first year of the Great Depression. A stock market crash in October of 1929, led to a decade-long economic downturn that would impact both big cities and small agricultural communities alike.

