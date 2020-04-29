Large fire erupts at Occidental Arts and Ecology Center

A large fire erupted at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center on Tuesday night.

Multiple callers reported seeing a fire and hearing explosions near the center about 8:49 p.m., according to a Redcom dispatcher. The center, an 80-acre research and education facility on Coleman Valley Road west of Occidental, develops strategies for the restoration of biological and cultural diversity.

Flames engulfed a barn, vehicle, outbuilding and some surrounding wildland, the dispatcher said. It was not immediately clear yet how the fire started.

Firefighters from multiple agencies were fighting the blaze into the night. Redcom had not received reports of any injuries so far, the dispatcher said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

