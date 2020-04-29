Sonoma County expected to announce new shelter order by Friday

Sonoma County officials will relax restrictions for at least five business sectors under a new stay-home order expected to be issued from Health Officer Sundari Mase by the end of the week, a county official said.

By Tuesday, when the new order becomes effective, all residential construction will be able to resume, along with real estate viewing, retail sales at plant nurseries and florists, and landscape and gardening work, according to county spokeswoman Jennifer Larocque.

Those businesses, as with others in operation, will be expected to comply with physical distancing and face-covering requirements aimed at limiting the number of people exposed to the new coronavirus.

County officials remained tight-lipped about how long the new order would require people to stay at home apart from essential work, errands and limited recreation. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide public health order has no end date.

Larocque said she expects details of the new order to be announced Thursday or Friday.

Mase has begun relaxing restrictions in certain areas, starting Wednesday with a new order allowing limited access to parks by residents who live close enough to get there on foot or bike.

Isolating people at home and limiting business activity has dramatically reduced the transmission of the coronavirus and serious cases of COVID-19, the disease the virus causes. Mase has said testing and hospitalization data show the virus is not circulating widely in the community at this time.

New computer modeling released this week used recent data to show how the restrictions have nearly quashed widespread infections and have so far prevented a surge of ill patients at local hospitals. Elsewhere, including New York City, such surges have played out with devastating tolls.

Health officials and elected leaders across the state are grappling with how to balance the need to prevent widespread death or illness from this new disease with the calls to begin reopening at least parts of the economy.

Wednesday, six Bay Area counties instituted new shelter-in-place orders, easing up on some restrictions but still maintaining social distancing guidelines through May 31.

Under the new order, all construction will be permitted and activities such as golf, tennis and gardening also will be allowed. The directives apply to Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Francisco and Marin counties plus the city of Berkeley.

Staff writer Chantelle Lee contributed to this report.