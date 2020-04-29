California independent contractors struggle for unemployment help amid coronavirus

Two weeks after other states started sending checks, California on Tuesday began accepting unemployment benefit claims from millions of independent contractors, gig workers and the self-employed, but many said ongoing glitches on the state's overtaxed website prevented them from filing applications.

The reports of technical issues follow weeks of similar complaints from other Californians left jobless by the COVID-19 pandemic, who said they were stymied by error messages and clogged phone lines that kept them from completing applications.

While some people said they were able to file a claim Tuesday, many others said they were frustrated that the online portal malfunctioned as a flood of people tried to log on, preventing them from signing up for financial help.

"It's a complete mess," said Tim Curtis, who is self-employed and provides technical services to recording studios.

He was able to file an application after several attempts but is not sure it will be accepted.

"The website keeps crashing, forcing you to start filling out the entire form all over again, usually all the way from logging in," he said. "There is no phone support available."

Many callers to a new phone line operated by the state Employment Development Department, which processes unemployment insurance applications, were greeted with a recorded message that said the agency was receiving more calls than it could handle and urging people to use its UI Online portal.

For more than a week, callers have heard the message, which also warns that the call will be disconnected.

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom said officials are making it a top priority to resolve problems with the application process at the EDD, and he expects the claims system to stabilize in the next few days.

"We've got to figure this out," Newsom said during his daily briefing on coronavirus issues, noting that the agency was "dealing with an unprecedented amount of call volume."

We will continue to do everything in our power to improve on that experience in these historic and unprecedented times," Newsom said.

To help jobless people apply on the first day, the EDD created a digital guide to applying for unemployment benefits that consolidates basic information about the process and provides customers with a way to sign on to UI Online.

"New questions have been programmed into the system to collect the necessary details for processing [Pandemic Unemployment Assistance] claims," said Loree Levy, a spokeswoman for EDD.

Levy declined to respond to questions about those who said they were blocked from filing claims because of malfunctions on the website.

Documentary filmmaker Alana Maiello said she made several attempts Tuesday to file a claim, but the program repeatedly froze, preventing her from filing.

"Families who are already vulnerable to the coronavirus crisis are less likely to get the government aid they need when the government websites don't even work," Maiello said.

Several others vented their frustration on social media, posting screen shots showing error messages.

At least 2.8 million Californians were freelancers and gig economy workers as of 2016, according to a study conducted through the Internal Revenue Service.

EDD officials said they expect new applications from independent contractors and the self-employed to "rival" the 3.2 million unemployment claims filed in the last month.

California was late to begin accepting applications from independent contractors. More than a dozen other states started making payments to independent contractors and the unemployed in recent weeks.