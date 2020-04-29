Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday visited the Mayo Clinic and spoke with patients and staff while not wearing a face mask, an apparent violation of the medical center's policy during the coronavirus pandemic.

In video footage of the visit posted online by PBS NewsHour, Pence can be seen standing and having a conversation in a room of the renowned clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he participated in a roundtable discussion and toured facilities that are supporting covid-19 research.

Of the more than half a dozen people visible in the video, Pence is the only one not wearing a face mask.

Asked by reporters later about his decision not to wear a mask, Pence noted that he is frequently tested for coronavirus.

"As vice president of the United States, I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said.

He also pointed to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicating that masks are helpful for preventing the transmission of the coronavirus by those who have it - despite the fact that the CDC has also recommended that all Americans wear face coverings in order to slow the spread.

"Since I don't have the coronavirus, I thought it'd be a good opportunity for me to be here, to be able to speak to these researchers these incredible health-care personnel and look them in the eye and say thank you," Pence said.

In a notice posted on its website earlier this month, the Mayo Clinic stated that as of April 13 it is "requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19."

"Patients and visitors are asked to bring their own face covering or mask to wear," the clinic said in the notice. "If a patient or visitor does not have a mask, Mayo Clinic will provide one."

The Mayo Clinic confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a now-deleted tweet that it had communicated its masking policy to the vice president and his team.

"Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today," read the tweet.

The Mayo Clinic did not offer any further details, and its press office did not respond to a request for comment on why Pence was allowed to enter while not wearing a mask and why the tweet was deleted.

The CDC has recommended that health care workers and other medical first responders wear surgical masks or N-95 respirators, while others should wear cloth face coverings "in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain" given the risk of asymptomatic spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, however, has chafed at the notion of wearing a mask and declared that he would choose not to - even as he was announcing the new federal mask-wearing guidance earlier this month.

"You don't have to do it," he said at the time. "They suggested for a period of time. This is voluntary. I don't think I am going to be doing it."