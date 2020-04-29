Subscribe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces birth of son with partner Carrie Symonds

ALEX MORALES
THE WASHINGTON POST
April 29, 2020, 7:47AM
Updated 2 hours ago

U.K. premier Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds announced the birth of a son on Wednesday morning.

"The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," a spokesperson for the couple said in an emailed statement. "Both mother and baby are doing very well."

Johnson, 55, announced in February that he would marry Symonds, 32, and that they were expecting a baby in early summer. They were the first unmarried couple officially to live together in Downing Street when he became prime minister last July. Johnson has been married twice before.

It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson will take paternity leave. The prime minister only returned to work on Monday, three weeks after being hospitalized for covid-19, including a stint in critical care. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will deputize for Johnson at Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Johnson is due to hold a call with opposition Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer later on Wednesday to update him on the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Starmer welcomed Johnson's news.

"Wonderful news," Starmer tweeted. "Many congratulations to Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds."

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also tweeted her congratulations, adding that she wished "health and happiness to the wee one."

Previous prime ministers David Cameron and Tony Blair have also celebrated the birth of babies during their time in Number 10. Johnson fathered four children with his previous wife, Marina Wheeler.

When asked during the election campaign for the total number of children he has, Johnson refused to say.

"I love my children very much," he told LBC radio. "But they are not standing at this election."

