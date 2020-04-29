Subscribe

Los Angeles County to send mail-in ballots to all voters for November election

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 29, 2020, 8:35AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — All registered voters in Los Angeles County will be sent a vote-by-mail ballot starting with the November general election.

The count Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the proposal Tuesday due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic’s potential impact on the election.

“No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in statement.

LA County’s 5.5 million registered voters have previously had to request a mail-in ballot. The change does not eliminate in-person voting.

The county’s “Safer At Home” order is set to expire on May 15 but public health authorities say measures such as social distancing will be needed for a longer period of time, which could make it difficult to recruit election workers or impact the capacity of voting locations.

As of Tuesday, LA County had tallied nearly 21,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,000 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine