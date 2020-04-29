Fire damages liquor store in Santa Ros

A fire apparently started by discarded drug paraphernalia caused $50,000 to an exterior wall of a liquor store in the Oliver’s Market Shopping Center on Stony Point Road in west Santa Rosa early Wednesday.

A Santa Rosa Fire Department engine was returning from a different call around 12:30 a.m. when the crew smelled smoke near Stony Point and West Third Street, said Battalion Chief Jason Jenkins.

They found a fire burning at the back of C.S. Liquor, which is in a separate building from Oliver’s, adjacent to Stony Point.

Firefighters made access into the business and were able to keep the fire from spreading inside, Jenkins said. The fire did burn up an exterior wall, which required extensive overhaul.

The fire was brought under control quickly, Jenkins said, but crews remained on the scene for nearly two hours making sure the fire was extinguished and the wall safe.

PG&E was requested because flames burned the building’s electrical service panels.

Jenkins said the fire appeared to have started by drug paraphernalia tossed near the building. There was a small homeless encampment in the enclosed exterior portion of the business, he said.

Damage was estimated at $50,000. There were no injuries.