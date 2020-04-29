COVID-19 is much more lethal than flu, antibody tests show

Results from novel-coronavirus antibody tests have started to trickle in, and they bolster the consensus among disease experts that the disease it causes, COVID-19, is significantly more lethal than seasonal flu and has seeded the most disruptive pandemic in the past century.

"I think it is the worst pandemic since 1918," said Cecile Viboud, an epidemiologist at the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center, alluding to the "Great Influenza" pandemic that claimed an estimated 675,000 lives in the United States.

The new data, which is provisional, suggests that coronavirus infections greatly outnumber confirmed COVID-19 cases, potentially by a factor of 10 or more. Many people experience mild symptoms or none at all, and never get the standard diagnostic test with a swab up the nose, so they're missed in the official COVID-19 case counts.

Higher infection rates mean lower lethality risk on average. But the corollary is that this is a very contagious disease capable of being spread by people who are asymptomatic - a challenge for communities hoping to end their shutdowns.

The crude case fatality rates, covering people who have a COVID-19 diagnosis, have been over 6% globally. But when all the data is compiled and analyzed, the fatality rate among people who have been infected could be less than 1%.

As infectious disease experts point out, even a seemingly low rate can underlie a shockingly large death toll if the virus spreads through a major portion of the population.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said Monday that the latest antibody numbers in New York City indicate that 25% of the population of 8.8 million have already been infected. The city has recorded more than 12,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and it lists another 5,000 as probable deaths. That is an infection fatality rate between 0.5% and 0.8%, depending on which death toll is factored in. (A spike in all-cause deaths in recent weeks also suggests that some coronavirus-related deaths have not been captured by mortality statistics.)

"The death rate is much, much lower," Cuomo said Monday, referring to the serology tests. He said the New York state rate appears to be 0.5% - which is one death per 200 infections.

That figure is still sobering to infectious-disease experts. A rate of 0.5% "is way more than a usual flu season, and I would think way more than the '57 or 1968 [influenza] pandemic death toll, too," Viboud said.

This is a novel, highly infectious virus, and so everyone who hasn't had an infection is presumably susceptible. It is unclear whether and for how long a person who recovers from COVID-19 may have immunity to its symptoms. Research shows that, in a completely vulnerable population that takes no precautions, each infected person will infect more than two others on average, and some estimates put that reproduction number over three.

Epidemiologists have said somewhere between 40% to 70% of the population will likely become infected in the next couple of years if there is no vaccine and the public does not take aggressive measures to limit the spread of the virus.

"Do the math!" said Jeffrey Shaman, a Columbia University epidemiologist who has been studying the coronavirus since early in the outbreak.

Shaman and his colleagues have developed a model of the coronavirus spread that estimates that 1 in 12 infections in the United States have been documented in official counts. That leads to an infection fatality rate of 0.6%, he said - a figure that roughly matches what has been seen in New York City.