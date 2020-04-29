Fire at Occidental Arts and Ecology Center destroys barn, tools

A fire at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center on Tuesday night destroyed a large barn and exercise room and damaged a woodshop, causing an estimated $350,000 damage, fire officials said.

No one was injured and fire never spread to the several homes at the center, said Occidental Fire Chief Ron Lunardi.

About 30 people live on the 80-acre research and education campus on Coleman Valley Road west of Occidental. The center develops strategies for the restoration of biological and cultural diversity.

Loud explosions around 8:50 p.m. alerted residents to the fire, Lunardi said. He said the explosions were likely propane tanks or welding tanks.

When firefighters arrived, they found the almost 5,000-square-foot, three-story barn engulfed in flames and fire spreading to a woodshop and vegetation.

Firefighters kept the vegetation fire to an eighth of an acre, Lunardi said.

Investigators were at the scene Wednesday morning trying to determine a cause. The $350,000 damage estimate includes the buildings and tools in the woodshop.