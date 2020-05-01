Sonoma County hospitals begin rescheduling elective surgeries

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Hospital officials, physicians and their patients received a flash of good news this week — the anticipated surge in coronavirus patients has been successfully suppressed for now in Sonoma County.

New computer modeling showed that with the proper public health measures in place, local hospitals would need fewer beds than projected for county residents with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new virus.

Countless canceled and postponed elective surgeries — which generate crucial revenue for hospitals and their affiliated physicians — could once again be rescheduled. But more importantly, patients waiting weeks for such things like hip replacements or hernia operations, some of them in pain, could be put on a path to relief.

“We know today that we have the capacity and capability to create a safe environment to go back and do some of these surgeries,” said Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for St. Joseph Health, which runs both Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals.

“We know that to be true, based on data,” Krilich said. “There’s no large spike being projected by public health (officials) as previously projected.”

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom gave the green light for hospitals to begin conducting elective surgeries, which for weeks had been canceled or postponed to free up hospital beds for coronavirus patients. During his daily coronavirus briefing on April 22, Newsom echoed what’s become a growing concern among local health care providers: Putting off some non-urgent surgeries could become emergencies in the near future.

“These are surgeries that, yes, are scheduled but also are essential — tumors, heart valves,” he said. “If it’s delayed it becomes ultimately denied. ... That fundamentally is a health issue beyond just the issue of the virus.”

On Thursday, during her daily press briefing, Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said it was “perfectly reasonable” for hospitals to begin scheduling elective procedures, many of which are necessary for health reasons even if they aren’t emergencies.

Hospitals, she said, “are going to start doing some of the surgeries that are going to include quality of life for our patients now.”

Weeks before the first confirmed case of coronavirus was detected in Sonoma County on March 2, local hospital officials began planning for a surge in patients, freeing up beds, canceling surgeries and converting areas of the hospital, such as outpatient units, for COVID-19 use.

At Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, patients who saw their procedures delayed are currently being reassessed to determine which cases are a priority.

“We fully understand our patients’ anxiety and concerns regarding elective surgery during this unusual time,” Dr. Stephen Parodi, associate executive director of the Permanente Medical Group, said in a statement. “We look forward to resuming these services as soon as feasible while assuring the safety of all of our patients and staff.”

Dr. Bill Isenberg, chief quality and safety officer at Sutter Health, said the health care giant plans on resuming surgeries in a “phased, safety-first approach” for patients eager to have their procedures rescheduled.

“We will proactively reach out to our patients with details soon,” Isenberg said in a statement. “At the same time, we continue to care for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients across all our care settings and anticipate caring for patients with respiratory symptoms and/or COVID-19 for at least the next several months.”