Mark West Union School District hosts drive-by parade to reconnect community amid coronavirus pandemic

Teachers and staff of the Mark West Union School District drove by their students’ homes Wednesday in a parade meant to bring the community together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting at around 10 a.m., teachers and staff members drove through the neighborhoods of the district’s three school sites — Mark West Elementary and Charter schools, Riebli Elementary School and San Miguel Elementary School.

As many as 35 cars drove through each parade route, and some had banners hanging on their cars with phrases such as “We miss you,” “You’re doing a great job” and “Stay strong,” district board member Brad Sherwood said.

“It was heartwarming and it speaks volumes for our community and obviously the community at large,” district Superintendent Ron Calloway said. “We all miss those rhythms and routines of going to school, and this is one way for us to say we’re still there.”

Because of remote learning amid the countywide stay-at-home order, students haven’t seen one another and their teachers in person since before their spring break in March. The parade, suggested by the principal and staff at Riebli Elementary School, was meant to lift the spirits of the parents, children and staff members by reengaging them while maintaining social distancing.

The district also wanted to give thanks to the teachers and staff for their hard work in transitioning to online learning, and to show its appreciation for the parents and guardians who have been “hanging in there” with them during this adjustment, Sherwood said.

Sherwood, who lives near Riebli Elementary School and went outside with his family to watch the parade, said he and some of the other parents “had tears in our eyes” when they saw how excited their children were, waving and cheering on their teachers as they drove by.

“One of the greatest pieces of education is being able to connect with children,” Calloway said. “Distance learning prevents that in certain ways, and this was a way to reconnect with families and our children.”

Mark West Union School District has experienced hardship before — the community was especially hard hit by the Tubbs fire in 2017. The district held a similar parade when Riebli Elementary School reopened after the fire to welcome the community home.

“While we’re not facing a fire disaster, the pandemic is having similar impacts on our students,” Sherwood said. “Our district has just done a tremendous job since the Tubbs fire in making our students feel like they’re at home, making them feel comforted and providing them with the support they need — not just with curriculum and not just with lesson plans, but with face-to-face, heart-to-heart interactions.

“This has once again shown what community means, and how community is working together to achieve resilience,” Sherwood said. “Larkfield is a resilient community.”

