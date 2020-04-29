How officials are planning to keep coronavirus from sweeping California evacuation centers

The town of Paradise and the surrounding communities had burned to the ground. The victims, many of them poor and with nowhere to go, barely escaped. They were exhausted and scared.

Then the norovirus hit as they crammed together in churches and a local fairground. They shared restrooms and slept shoulder-to-shoulder on cots.

At the East Ave Church in Chico, some 300 Camp Fire evacuees had it better than some others in Butte County. Only about 10 evacuees at the church got sick, said Ron Zimmer, one of the church’s pastors.

But it was still plenty miserable.

“Anybody who got it, had it coming out both ends,” Zimmer said. “Some weren’t able to make it to the bathroom.”

Now, with the new coronavirus pandemic sweeping through the U.S., public health experts are worried again about the spread of disease in crowded evacuation centers. They say the norovirus outbreak in Butte County should serve as a stark warning to disaster relief organizations and government officials planning for the next wildfire season.

In recent years, the fire season has extended well into November when the first major rains fall. Federal health officials warn of a “second wave” of COVID-19 cases that could happen around then.

In November 2018, by the time the norovirus was contained, Butte County officials said at least 270 evacuees in four Camp Fire evacuation shelters became ill from the highly contagious virus that attacks the digestive system.

Even in the mildest of fire seasons, thousands of Californians are forced to flee their homes, and hundreds, if not thousands, end up in temporary shelters in churches, gymnasiums and community centers around the state.

If just one person infected with the coronavirus gets inside a tightly packed shelter, the odds are high that COVID-19 spreads quickly through the entire group, said Dr. Jake Scott, an infectious disease specialist at Stanford University.

“It’s like a raging wildfire that starts with just one match or one downed electric wire,” Scott said. “In a disaster shelter, all it takes is one person who could definitely spark a huge, huge fire — a fire of infections.”

California to use more hotels and trailers

California officials and aid relief organizations such as the American Red Cross are working on plans that include relying more on motels and the state’s surplus of trailers to house evacuees instead of at traditional evacuation sites.

But how many will be available in a fire is far from uncertain.

In a typical fire, evacuees and disaster workers quickly book every room in communities surrounding a fire. There may be even fewer available this year. Gov. Gavin Newsom has been working with motels to house the state’s homeless population in the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier this month, he said the Motel 6 chain may open 5,000 additional rooms across the state for homeless residents.

Arenas, school gymnasiums and churches will still need to be used in the biggest fires or in a major earthquake, said Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for Newsom’s Office of Emergency Services.

Ferguson said that it’s likely officials will have to open more of them scattered in cities and towns farther from the disaster, so evacuees can maintain at least six feet of social distancing in each one. Health officials will also calculate the prevalence of COVID-19 in a particular area when making those decisions.