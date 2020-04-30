Subscribe

Sacramento County launches investigation after video shows officer restraining, punching teen

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 29, 2020, 5:05PM
RANCHO CORDOVA — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating use of force by a deputy who was recorded on video as he struggled with a 14-year-old boy he was trying to detain.

The 15-second video of the incident Monday in Rancho Cordova begins with the boy on his back on the ground and the deputy’s right knee near the youth’s chest, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The deputy grabbed the teen’s right wrist and pulled his arm in an apparent attempt to turn the teen onto his stomach.

The Bee said the teen appeared to resist and the deputy used a hand to push the youth’s face toward the ground while pulling the teen’s right hand behind his back. The deputy then punched the teen with his right hand while holding him down with his left hand.

The Sheriff’s Department, which staffs the city of Rancho Cordova Police Department under contract, said the investigation had just begun and information was subject to change as it progressed.

The department said the deputy was in the area due to reports of hand-to-hand sales of alcohol, tobacco and drugs to minors.

Tobacco products were recovered from the juvenile, who was cited and released to his guardians, the department said.

