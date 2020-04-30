Subscribe

Masks thrown onto Bay Area freeway cause mini-traffic jam

ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 30, 2020, 7:27AM

UNION CITY — In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a San Francisco Bay Area freeway suffered a mini-traffic jam Wednesday when someone tossed hundreds of face masks onto the road and some motorists stopped to grab them, the California Highway Patrol reported.

At around 1:30 p.m., CHP officers received a report that a white truck had stopped on Interstate 880 in Union City and someone tossed out boxes of medical masks, the CHP reported.

Hundreds of the prized masks spread across southbound lanes, authorities said.

As many as 1,000 masks may have been dumped, KPIX-TV reported.

Several motorists “stopped and stepped out of their vehicles to pick up the masks," the CHP's Hayward bureau said in a Facebook post.

One photo posted on the site showed about two dozen of the thin blue masks stashed in the back seat of a car.

It took about an hour before a road sweeper picked up all the masks, authorities said.

There were no reported injuries and no arrests or citations were immediately made.

