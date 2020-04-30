Ring video cameras help deputies identify suspected burglar in west county

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies arrested a burglary suspect in west county with help from the victim’s Ring video camera, which captured the home break-in.

Dylan Allain, 26, of Guerneville, was arrested on suspicion of burglary after an alarm call in the area of Summer Home Park Road Wednesday morning.

One of the deputies responding to the call saw Allain walking near the road, recognized him from previous contacts and knew that he had an outstanding arrest warrant, the sheriff’s office said.

Allain was detained by that deputy and found to have electronic equipment in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office.

A second deputy went to the house where the alarm was reported and noticed a door had been forced open. Drawers and doors had been opened in the house, which was empty at the time of the 5 a.m. call.

The homeowner showed deputies video captured on his Ring cameras, showing the burglary and a person wearing the same type of clothing as Allain.

The electronic equipment in Allain’s possession was later determined to belong to the victim, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Allain on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property and a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail of $300,000.