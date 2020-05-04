North Coast braces for a fire season clouded by pandemic and scrambled by precautions

Before the yearly grip of wildfire in California takes greater hold, local and state authorities are preparing for a fire season unlike any other, with new coronavirus measures complicating the intense hands-on work and mass evacuations needed to confront large blazes.

The safeguards meant to curb the pandemic may scramble the base camps that serve as command and living quarters for fire crews, as well as the shelters that take in displaced residents, officials said. The health precautions may even effect the way that large fires are managed, they said.

“You may be looking at more frequent and larger evacuations because your ability to get your arms around the fire may be limited, and you can’t take chances,” said Chris Godley, Sonoma County’s emergency management director.

“But we can’t just pile people into congregate shelters,” he added. “You have to maintain that social distancing. That may require a larger effort to mount a virus-proof type of response.”

Below-average winter rainfall means that brush and other fuel on the landscape is drier than it would normally be, pointing to a busy fire season, said Marshal Turbeville, a Cal Fire battalion chief based in Healdsburg.

In contrast, last year after a heavy dose of rain, fire numbers and acreage burned were relatively low — until the Kincade fire erupted in late October.

“All it took was one night for Sonoma County,” he said. “It’s amazing how things can turn quickly, and that’s why folks need to put a lot of focus on prevention and preparedness.”

The massive response to the Kincade fire drew more than to 5,000 personnel into the area, with much of the activity based out of the county fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

That kind of operation might not be in store with the social distancing protocols and other limits meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, emergency officials said.

“Right now, when we’ve got a fire, we jump on it. Everything you’ve got, and all your friends and neighbors, not only from around the county, but outside the county,” Godley said.

But “we may not see that level of response” due to the pandemic, he said, as agencies that usually provide mutual aid “may be loath to pull medics out of their city when they’re in the middle of a COVID-19 environment.”

Firefighters and other first responders need far larger footprints for setting up their base camps, said Mike Mohler, a Cal Fire spokesman. While firefighters responding to the Kincade and 2017 fires were able to centralize their command and shelter operation at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, the risk of contagion this year means that first responders will need more space to avoid getting sick.

“We’re not just looking at one fairground, but several areas where we can space out the people we are assigned,” Mohler said.

In that regard, they have an advantage: the calendar for fairgrounds in Sonoma County and across much of the state has been wiped clean this summer by the shutdown, leaving little to no competition for fire crews.

Some tasks are likely to change little. That includes grunt work like cutting fireline, which Mohler said can be accomplished with little risk of violating social distancing protocols.