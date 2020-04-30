Mendocino National Forest extends ban on off-road trail use

The Mendocino National Forest is extending its motorized trail closure until May 15 as a continued effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Taking effect Friday, the extension continues an order from mid-April that closed off-highway vehicle trails popular with motorcycle and all-terrain vehicle drivers.

The trails on federal lands were drawing increasingly heavy traffic, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. There was also concern that trail users stopping in communities adjacent to the forest could potentially expose rural residents to the coronavirus.

Mendocino County reports 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, as of Wednesday afternoon. Four of those patients have recovered and eight are in isolation, according to the county public health department.

Of 1,019 people tested, 959 have been negative and 48 were pending.

The numbers in Mendocino County will be updated Friday afternoon.

A forest spokeswoman said closing parts of the federal parkland is a decision not taken lightly.

“But protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority,” said Mendocino National Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson. “We are working with our state and local partners to determine the best path forward to safely reopening closed areas.”

Read the revised closure here: www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd731203.pdf.