Seven people, including five children, injured in Highway 101 crash

Seven people, including five children, were injured in a collision Thursday morning between a truck and an SUV on the southbound River Road onramp to Highway 101.

One injury, to a girl about 8-10 years old, was serious enough for her to be helicoptered to Oakland Children’s Hospital, CHP Officer David deRutte said.

DeRutte said it appears a Ford Expedition in one of the onramp lanes was struck by a Goodwill box truck that was also entering the highway. Both vehicles ended up in vegetation off to the right of the highway.

The Expedition overturned, deRutte said, injuring the female driver and five children inside. The Goodwill truck driver was also injured.

The other children and the two drivers were all taken to local hospitals with varying degrees of injuries, deRutte said.

The CHP closed the River Road onramp onto southbound Highway 101 while officers and emergency personnel assessed the crash and the injured. It was expected to remain closed until mid-afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for additional details.