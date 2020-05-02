Subscribe

Sonoma County florists get good news for Mother’s Day

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2020, 7:12PM
Updated 6 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase just gave local florists an early Mother’s Day present.

Mase’s revised stay-at-home order, released Friday, allows flower shops to begin selling curbside while continuing to prevent customers from going inside. It was welcome news for an industry hit hard by coronavirus-triggered economic contraction.

“I definitely think it will help us, and the floral community in general,” said Lisa Farias, owner of Grohe’s Florists, now in its 118th year in Santa Rosa. “And an extension of that would be local growers. It opens up so much more employment. For the future, when we have weddings and other events, growers will have the infrastructure in place.”

Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt had advocated for the change, insisting florists can ply their trade safely.

“Honestly, most of their orders are via telephone or the internet, then delivering to a doorstep,” Rabbitt said. “You can do a flower arrangement and not see another human being. And that is as safe as you can get. I’m really happy it was relaxed.”

The timing is apt. This is the most wonderful time of the year for florists. Not even Valentine’s Day can compete with Mother’s Day as a flower-industry money generator.

This year, May 10 might be especially sentimental.

“Early orders are looking a little better than even last year,” said Otnit Barajas, whose mother, Bertha, owns Bevess Floral & Events in Santa Rosa. “It might have to do with people having an emotional attachment to this whole thing. They want their family to feel something nice, which is why we’re here.”

“This whole thing,” of course, is the pandemic and the stay-at-home order it necessitated. In a time of social distancing, when hugs are out of the question, perhaps a bouquet is the next best gesture of affection.

But neither the relaxed guidelines, nor the rosy projections for Mother’s Day 2020, have totally eased the minds of Sonoma County’s florists. The economic shutdown has been devastating for them as potential customers prioritize food, rent, movie streaming — practically everything — over a vase of lilies. Bertha Barajas, whose Montgomery Drive business has been relegated to online orders and doorstep deliveries lately, estimates her revenue in mid-April was 5 percent of what it was in early March.

Ann Quinn, executive vice president of the California State Floral Association, noted the federal government identified agriculture as one of 16 critical infrastructure sectors, and that cut flowers are considered part of that sector. But it was only growers that had been deemed essential. The guidelines offered no protections for shippers and retailers

Before Mase updated the county order, florists were shut off from in-person transactions. In effect, family-run establishments such as Bevess (which is basically Bertha Barajas and her two children) were left to compete with delivery giants like FTD and 1-800-Flowers.com for online orders.

The internet isn’t uncharted territory even for the smallest floral shops, but counter service has always been a big chunk of the trade.

“Older customers who do not have a computer, or who don’t feel as comfortable using one, like to call in person,” Farias said. “A huge number of Grohe customers still like to do that.”

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here.

Track cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here.

Reduced traffic hasn’t been the only problem for local florists since the coronavirus began to sweep through California. They have found shortages on the supply end, too. Many in Sonoma County get plants from the Flower Mart in San Francisco, but the city closed the market at Fifth and Brannan streets for a month. It reopened April 22, but is limited to curbside transactions, meaning no browsing for color and texture. Many Flower Mart vendors have not yet returned.

Mase’s revision may overturn an imbalance created by the original public health order. Customers were buying flowers at supermarkets and big-box stores throughout the shelter period, but not at their corner florist.

“Even nurseries were prohibited for a while,” Rabbitt said. “But you could go to Lowe’s or Home Depot, even Friedman’s, and buy bulbs and go plant them. Is it safer to shop in a section of Home Depot, or is it just as safe to buy from a mom-and-pop shop in your neighborhood?”

Despite Mase’s new order, it will be hard for florists to dig out from the losses they have incurred for more than a month. It just hasn’t been a great time for flowers.

“No weddings at all, no big functions, no anniversary parties,” Farias said. “Funerals, we have seen an increase in nice gestures to people’s home when someone passes. But shipments to funeral homes, that has definitely declined.”

Farias purchased Grohe’s in January. She inherited 11 employees from the previous owners. Now she’s down to three. Even with Mase easing the rules, Farias said, Grohe’s probably won’t ramp up immediately, not with ongoing disruptions in both supply and demand.

“We’re not in position to reopen full time,” Farias said. “To hire and pay people, I don’t see that happening for us. But it’s good that we’re moving forward.”

Jeanne Vallerga, who owns Atrellis Flowers & Gifts in Windsor, also is equivocating on how quickly to accelerate. Her concerns have more to do with safety.

“Even if it opens up, I’m probably gonna keep it like this,” she said. “I don’t know if I want people coming in the store.”

Vallerga said her business has fallen off steeply over the past five weeks. Some days she has filled only a handful of orders. She can’t keep making rent at this rate, but is determined to persevere as long as possible.

“I wasn’t ready to give it up,” Vallerga said. “A drop of water is better than no drop at all. People want to send birthday greetings, or ‘Hi, Mom, I love you.’ And they were all really happy I would answer the phone.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine