Owner of Cloverdale assisted living community helps residents make connections

MARY JO WINTER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 2, 2020, 1:39PM
May 2, 2020, 1:39PM

Whether it’s starting a weekly produce market for seniors or dressing up as the Easter Bunny and riding around town in the back of a pickup truck, 37-year-old Kristi Amann’s life is a daily reflection of her dedication to bringing joy and a sense of connection to others in her community.

A former medical practice coordinator and owner of a medical consulting business in the Bay Area, Amann opened the Villas Assisted Living in 2009, locating it in her childhood home on West Second Street. She originally did it for her grandparents, former Cloverdale residents and business owners, Ed and Geri Vlasak.

“They were living in Roseville at the time and I wanted the opportunity to bring them back” to Sonoma County, she recalls. “Unfortunately, before I got licensed, my grandfather died, and my grandmother’s Alzheimer’s progressed. I decided to continue on the path I’d started and open anyway.”

The Villas provides all levels of care in a homelike environment, customizing care plans with a holistic approach to ensure each of their residents thrives.

Long before “social distancing” and “shelter in place” became household phrases, she was finding ways to make life better for folks in her community, particularly its most vulnerable citizens — seniors and children.

Amann is a single mom of two boys, ages 4 and 7. Through them, she recognized the value of creating opportunities for intergenerational activities for her six senior residents, who generally range in age from late 70s to early 90s. Not only do the seniors enjoy the interaction, the children learn a lot about the aging process through these programs.

“I wanted a way to connect my residents with more children and to offer more programming not found elsewhere in town. My oldest son not only inspired me, he helped me design activities.”

Some of those activities have included art classes, crafting, ornament making, cooking, music and even yoga, where residents participate in the stretching exercises while sitting in their chairs. Local musicians share their talents with her residents and, during the holidays, carolers from local churches stop by.

Always looking for ways to reach out to the community, Amann was instrumental in bringing a Senior Fresh Produce Market to the Cloverdale Senior Center each Friday morning through the Covia Foundation.

She also helps coordinate and deliver meals and snacks to the three senior apartment complexes in town. Last year, she sponsored a babysitting certification class and an adult first aid/CPR class.

Because The Villas does not normally get trick-or-treaters, Amann invites little ones to stop by in their costumes on Halloween morning to celebrate with her residents. A couple years ago, she brought the idea of an afternoon trunk-or-treat to the senior center, an event now held annually in their parking lot.

When the October fires forced cancellation of last year’s event, she reached out to local merchants for help. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, she created a treasure map of participating businesses for the trick-or-treaters to follow, effectively creating a new Halloween tradition for the town.

For Valentine’s Day, as another way to connect the community with seniors, she solicited homemade valentines. The cards came from several classrooms, preschools, churches and community members. Altogether, 500 valentines were distributed to the Senior Center, the three senior apartment complexes and the Cloverdale Healthcare Center.

In the initial days following the county’s stay-at-home mandate, Amann organized a communitywide “Chalk the Walk” event, partly as a fun activity for kids around town and partly as a way to leave positive messages and pictures on sidewalks and driveways for people to see as they passed by.

Knowing her boys, like many other kids, would be disappointed the annual Easter Egg Hunt was canceled, she put together a communitywide social distancing egg hunt, complete with a map indicating which streets had houses participating.

“I thought it would be fun for my residents and the boys to decorate both paper and real eggs. It was also a way to keep us still connected with the community by driving around town looking for colorful eggs.”

On Easter Sunday, Amann took spreading the joy one step further by donning a bunny costume and riding around town in the back of a pickup truck as it made its way through the different neighborhoods, much to the delight of adults and children alike.

A couple weekends ago, The Villas packed and distributed over 200 snack packs, including a senior resource list identifying where food, activities and services could be found during this time. They also set up a table in front of the facility with loose snacks so anyone who was hungry could come by and get something to eat with no judgment.

Also out front of her facility that day was a Redwood Empire Food Bank collection barrel. As part of a leadership training program in Healdsburg called source point training, she and her team decided to adopt the food bank as a project. With the stay-at-home order in place, Amann used this opportunity to personally gather more food for the program.

Alleviating senior isolation and loneliness is a top priority at The Villas. They have found that “connection” is a huge part of this, so they consistently strive to connect their residents to family, friends, church and community anyway they can.

“My family spends every holiday with our residents, so we try to integrate, as much as possible, our traditions with theirs because we consider them part of our family, too.”

Right now, they are doing a lot of FaceTime calls with family, as well as using Zoom for such things as church services, bible study and music classes.

Amann has always had a passion for planning and organizing events, especially when there is a good cause behind it.

“There is something about my hometown that inspires me. Maybe it’s because I feel like Cloverdale is often forgotten when it comes to resources so I try to do what I can to help. Whatever it is, I just know my mind never seems to shut off,” she says with a laugh.

