Owner of Cloverdale assisted living community helps residents make connections

Whether it’s starting a weekly produce market for seniors or dressing up as the Easter Bunny and riding around town in the back of a pickup truck, 37-year-old Kristi Amann’s life is a daily reflection of her dedication to bringing joy and a sense of connection to others in her community.

A former medical practice coordinator and owner of a medical consulting business in the Bay Area, Amann opened the Villas Assisted Living in 2009, locating it in her childhood home on West Second Street. She originally did it for her grandparents, former Cloverdale residents and business owners, Ed and Geri Vlasak.

“They were living in Roseville at the time and I wanted the opportunity to bring them back” to Sonoma County, she recalls. “Unfortunately, before I got licensed, my grandfather died, and my grandmother’s Alzheimer’s progressed. I decided to continue on the path I’d started and open anyway.”

The Villas provides all levels of care in a homelike environment, customizing care plans with a holistic approach to ensure each of their residents thrives.

Long before “social distancing” and “shelter in place” became household phrases, she was finding ways to make life better for folks in her community, particularly its most vulnerable citizens — seniors and children.

Amann is a single mom of two boys, ages 4 and 7. Through them, she recognized the value of creating opportunities for intergenerational activities for her six senior residents, who generally range in age from late 70s to early 90s. Not only do the seniors enjoy the interaction, the children learn a lot about the aging process through these programs.

“I wanted a way to connect my residents with more children and to offer more programming not found elsewhere in town. My oldest son not only inspired me, he helped me design activities.”

Some of those activities have included art classes, crafting, ornament making, cooking, music and even yoga, where residents participate in the stretching exercises while sitting in their chairs. Local musicians share their talents with her residents and, during the holidays, carolers from local churches stop by.

Always looking for ways to reach out to the community, Amann was instrumental in bringing a Senior Fresh Produce Market to the Cloverdale Senior Center each Friday morning through the Covia Foundation.

She also helps coordinate and deliver meals and snacks to the three senior apartment complexes in town. Last year, she sponsored a babysitting certification class and an adult first aid/CPR class.

Because The Villas does not normally get trick-or-treaters, Amann invites little ones to stop by in their costumes on Halloween morning to celebrate with her residents. A couple years ago, she brought the idea of an afternoon trunk-or-treat to the senior center, an event now held annually in their parking lot.

When the October fires forced cancellation of last year’s event, she reached out to local merchants for help. In partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, she created a treasure map of participating businesses for the trick-or-treaters to follow, effectively creating a new Halloween tradition for the town.

For Valentine’s Day, as another way to connect the community with seniors, she solicited homemade valentines. The cards came from several classrooms, preschools, churches and community members. Altogether, 500 valentines were distributed to the Senior Center, the three senior apartment complexes and the Cloverdale Healthcare Center.