Subscribe

Santa Rosa Junior College extends campus closure through end of 2020

YOUSEF BAIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 30, 2020, 3:22PM
Updated 8 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa Junior College will keep its campus closed through the end of the fall semester, extending distance learning and remote services until the end of 2020.

The college, which serves over 22,000 students at its two campuses in Santa Rosa and Petaluma, announced Thursday it would continue online instruction and canceled all scheduled events on campus, including the Summer Repertory Theatre, to stem any further spread of the coronavirus.

Graduation will be held online in a live video stream on May 23 for the more than 2,000 students who are eligible for the spring commencement ceremony.

College President Frank Chong said in a letter to faculty Thursday the decision was made to provide more clarity with summer and fall scheduling deadlines approaching.

“I understand and support the ongoing need to ensure the safety of our entire SRJC community, which continues to be our top priority, as well as the need to provide adequate time to plan for a remote mode of operating in summer and fall,” Chong said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Yousef Baig at 707-521-5390 or yousef.baig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @YousefBaig.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine